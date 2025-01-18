BUG launches Bambu Lab 3D printers

The smart printer market has been booming in recent years, and now BUG Network is joining the celebration with the launch of Bambu Lab in Israel. The groundbreaking 3D printer brand offers advanced and high-quality technology at prices accessible to all, making the world of digital manufacturing available to the general public. In 2023 alone, Bambu Lab recorded a meteoric rise in sales with a 3,000% increase.

The company, originally from China, emphasizes innovation and user-friendliness, offering a range of models tailored to different needs—from compact printers for beginners to professional printers for industrial applications. Among the standout models are the A1 Mini, a small and smart printer particularly suitable for hobbyists, and the X1 Carbon Combo, a powerful flagship printer offering unparalleled performance and precision.

To simplify the user experience, Bambu Lab has developed a dedicated app that allows remote control of the printer, access to an enormous library of 3D models, and automatic troubleshooting. Additionally, the company offers a comprehensive portal with extensive information about printers, software, materials, and accessories.

Amir Modan, CEO of BUG Network, excitedly stated: "We are proud to bring Bambu Lab to Israel and make 3D printing technology accessible to a broader audience. We believe these printers will inspire creativity and innovation among users of all ages and sectors."

A1 Mini - Small and efficient, the A1 Mini is ideal for beginners and hobbyists who need a user-friendly 3D printing solution. Despite its small size, the A1 Mini offers high-resolution printing capabilities and is perfect for creating detailed models with minimal setup and maintenance.

A1 Mini Combo - Based on the features of the A1 Mini, the A1 Mini Combo model includes additional accessories and features that enhance its versatility. With options for 4-color printing, this model is a step up for those looking to design more complex creations.

A1 - A powerful and versatile option, the A1 is intended for professionals and advanced users. With a larger print volume, faster printing speeds, and advanced features, it is the perfect choice for those looking to create high-quality prototypes or large-scale complex designs.

A1 Combo - A fast and easy-to-use printer, with a spacious build volume and advanced features like multi-color printing, automatic calibration, and quiet operation. It includes quick-change nozzles and acceleration capabilities of up to 10,000 mm/s for fast printing without compromising on quality. Ideal for beginners and hobbyists, it combines precision, flexibility, and ease of use in one compact device.

P1S - A professional printer from Bambu Lab, combining unmatched speed, precision, and durability. This premium printer is designed for industrial-grade projects and demanding applications, and is favored by engineers and manufacturing experts.

X1 Carbon Combo - Representing the pinnacle of innovation from Bambu Lab, the X1 Carbon Combo is designed for advanced users and industrial applications. It features multi-material printing capabilities, an enclosed print chamber, and carbon-reinforced components for maximum precision and durability. This is the ultimate choice for those who demand top-tier performance and flexibility.

It is important to note that Bambu Lab printers are sold in Israel in various stores, but there are significant price differences between stores. Sometimes, prices in other stores may be as much as 50% higher than the prices offered by BUG Network.

Prices: