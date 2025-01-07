Living with the attached: Wall-mounted outdoor lighting

Wall-mounted outdoor lighting is much more than just another item. The versatility it provides in illuminating entryways to homes, perimeter walls, balconies, and more has made upgrading outdoor spaces around homes a hot trend for cold nights.

With the right choice of wall-mounted fixtures, you can enjoy them not only in winter but throughout the year. A good time to ask: What are the benefits that should be considered when choosing them? Stick to the following tips and everything will be clear.

Performance Contributing to Safety

The well-known phrase “safety first” gains even more importance in winter. Darkness arrives before you even return from work, children return from extracurricular activities, and even the rain visits more often.

This means that near the entrance door and along the path from the parking area, there could also be hazards that you might miss, such as: Stairs, puddles, holes that have formed, objects blown in the way, and more.

Choosing wall-mounted fixtures with high lumen flow and efficient lighting makes any environment bright, clear, and accessible. And yes, they even create a deterrent effect for visitors from outside who are not necessarily interested in becoming your friends...

Design and Aesthetics

You can’t really do without it. And why should high-quality lighting fixtures not also be decorative and enhance the home architecture?

Your taste is, of course, yours—ranging from wall-mounted fixtures designed in vintage and modern styles to a minimalist and clean line. Still, it’s important to consider a few things—do the wall-mounted fixtures you chose have the ability to highlight or adjust the angles of certain elements in the home’s environment, such as vegetation, paths, etc., in the most flattering way? For example, UP&DOWN lighting fixtures, which shine both upwards and downwards, are a perfect solution for illuminating and designing the perimeter walls of private homes.

Savings

A longer illumination period during the dark hours doesn’t necessarily mean you have to pay more for the privilege.

In general, fixtures based on LED technology contribute to proven energy efficiency and savings, both in terms of electricity consumption and, of course, the lifespan of the fixtures. LED-based wall-mounted fixtures guarantee you tens of thousands of hours of operation and peace of mind.

Durability

Fixtures made from materials like aluminum and high-quality polycarbonate offer an important advantage in long-term durability and are well-suited for the Israeli climate.

And what else? High-quality wall-mounted fixtures must serve you without malfunctions caused by water penetration or dust particles. Therefore, ensure that the product specifications indicate the fixture’s waterproof rating is no lower than IP54. That way, you’ll know that you have high-durability fixtures that will do the right job even in wind and rain.

From hosting friends on the balcony to the entranceways of the house, the yard, the parking area, and the perimeter wall that gets a refresh, wall-mounted outdoor lighting becomes the true entrance sign to your home—a beautiful and impressive sign that says: "Here, we live happily, with our attached lighting."