Food chain surprises: "We will absorb the VAT increase"

Carrefour announced that it will absorb the VAT increase and will not raise the prices of the private label products of the chain, as well as products sold in the butcher's section: Fresh meat, chicken, and fish.

The chain stated that Carrefour "will absorb the additional costs resulting from the VAT increase on all Carrefour products, including food, pharmaceuticals, toiletries, cleaning items, and fresh products in the butcher's section and fishery." This refers to about 1,700 products currently sold under the chain's private label.

Last night, the chain announced that within a year and a half of launching in Israel, it opened 126 branches in 2024, 14 of them in December and 4 on the last day of the year, in Bat Yam, Ashkelon, Herzliya, and Jerusalem.

Michael Luboschitz, Deputy CEO of Carrefour: "As part of Carrefour's expansion strategy and the introduction of about 1,700 international brand products to Israel, with plans to bring hundreds more products this year, we decided at Carrefour to absorb the VAT increase on the most important products for Israeli households, with the intention of considering our customer base."