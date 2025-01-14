Natural restorative and nurturing creams for cracked and dry feet

For the first time in Israel, the British brand Dermatonics introduces a series of natural, restorative, and nurturing creams for feet. The products are designed to treat hard, dry, and cracked skin on the feet and heels.

The series includes three products made from natural ingredients: Manuka honey, oatmeal, and urea.

Healing Balm for Dry, Cracked Heels with Manuka Honey and 25% Urea: Designed to treat the feet, Manuka honey, known for its effective skin-restorative properties, offers antibacterial and reparative benefits. Urea softens the feet, and the combination helps restore skin elasticity, softness, radiance, and comfort.

Balm for Removing Dry, Hard Skin from Feet and Heels with Sweet Floral Fragrance: Suitable for all ages and anyone suffering from particularly dry skin, including soldiers, diabetics, and the elderly. The cream contains an advanced formula that effectively removes hard, cracked skin and restores smoothness and softness to the feet.

Soothing Foot Cream with Oatmeal and 10% Urea: Intended for those with dry, hard, and irritated skin, this daily-use cream contains a high percentage of urea to restore moisture and vitality to the skin, along with oatmeal to protect and prevent irritation.

Available as a set including all three products from the new series.

Price: NIS 99.90–249.90

Where: On the company's website