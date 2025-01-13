Now introducing a true floor cleaner: Dyson's new thorough cleaning device

Dyson unveils its latest cleaning technology: the Dyson WashG1, a dedicated cordless floor-washing machine that combines water dispersion, absorption, and suction technologies to remove wet and dry dirt simultaneously. The device automatically separates dirt from dirty water, simplifying maintenance. With a 1-liter clean water tank capable of covering up to 290 square meters, the Dyson WashG1 offers thorough cleaning for floors and surfaces in large spaces.

Charlie Park, Dyson’s Vice President of Home Engineering, says: "Most of us vacuum our homes regularly, but while wet cleaning is considered essential worldwide, many of us don’t fully understand its importance beyond the general idea of hygiene. In fact, cleaning with water is vital for rehydrating and removing tough, stubborn stains. Over the years, various wet cleaning formats have emerged to help us tackle this chore, but users’ expectations often fall short, particularly when it comes to stain removal, debris collection, and floor finish. Dyson engineers solve problems others overlook, and we thrive on the challenge of creating better technology. The Dyson WashG1 is the result of this—the first cordless floor-washing device we’ve created for deep cleaning floors and surfaces." Dyson Wash G1 (credit: PR)

Park elaborates:"Stain removal efficiency depends on the balance between floor wetness and the friction applied. We designed our device to provide full control, helping users clean their homes thoroughly and effectively."

Suggested retail price: NIS 3,290. Available at Dyson.co.il and select electronics stores. Comes with two years of in-home service and warranty from B.N.Z.C. Trading, the official importer of Dyson in Israel.

Device Features (According to Dyson)

Highly Absorbent Rollers with Opposing Rotation. Two independently powered rollers spin in opposite directions while a water pump evenly disperses water through 26 targeted nozzles across the rollers. The rollers are made of highly absorbent microfiber, with 64,800 fibers per square centimeter. The combination of dense microfiber and consistent clean water dispersion ensures efficient absorption of spilled liquids, while dry debris, waste, and hair are captured by millions of fibers. By placing rollers at the front and back of the device, Dyson engineers increased stain contact time in each pass, enabling quick and powerful stain removal.

Breakthrough Separation Technology for Easy Maintenance. Dyson’s unique separation technology segregates dry dirt from dirty water for hygienic, touch-free disposal. Dirty water is drawn from the rollers through durable suction plates, while internal nylon-fiber brushes remove debris from the microfiber rollers and direct it to a removable waste tray.

Advanced Waste Tray Design for Easy Maintenance. The waste tray includes a 500-micron mesh that separates dirty water from larger debris. A suction pump immediately collects dirty water into a dedicated 0.8-liter tank, preventing large debris from entering the machine. Separating dirt and debris at the machine's head from the dirty water tank enables easy and hygienic disposal. Additionally, the Dyson WashG1 is meticulously designed without sharp internal surfaces or crevices to reduce dirt buildup. Both water tanks feature large openings for exceptionally easy maintenance and cleaning. After use, a self-cleaning mode injects clean water into both rollers in MAX mode, flushing the entire system and preparing it for the next cleaning session.

Customizable Water Dispersion for Perfect Floor Cleaning. The Dyson WashG1 is equipped with dynamic water dispersion control during use, allowing users to select their preferred wetness level based on dirt type, floor type, or personal preference. The device offers three modes—low, medium, and high—that operate continuously once selected, delivering increasing levels of water dispersion as needed. Additionally, each mode includes three sensitivity settings for precise customization. A dedicated MAX button provides maximum water flow to both rollers with a single press, ideal for tackling stubborn dirt and dried stains.

Edge-to-Edge Cleaning and Maneuverability. The rollers span the full width of the brush, enabling edge-to-edge cleaning, including corners. The Dyson WashG1 features two motors embedded within each microfiber roller, rotating in opposite directions for optimal maneuverability. Dyson engineers calibrated each motor to rotate at a consistent speed based on the selected hydration level, allowing the machine to glide smoothly during cleaning. Using Dyson’s specialized technology, the wheels provide additional balance and weight support, while the low height of the roller brush enables easy access under furniture.