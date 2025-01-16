Franco Bane men's shoe chain opens first flagship store in Israel

Franco Bane opened its first branch in Tel Aviv with an investment of about half a million shekels. The chain plans to open three more branches in the coming year with an investment of approximately NIS 2 million. The first store opened at the Panorama House in Tel Aviv, and the chain estimates that the store will increase its revenue by about 25% in 2025.

Franco Bane is a well-known brand in the Israeli footwear market, which has served as a supplier of men's shoes to shoe stores in the country for about 25 years. A few years ago, the company launched an online sales website, marketing its products through the network. The website will continue to operate alongside the store.

The store covers an area of 150 square meters and is located next to the Show Room of Franco Ben at the Panorama House.

Yehiel Siman-Tov, who is also the designer of the shoe models, said, "After years of working behind the scenes and supplying high-quality products to other stores, we decided to step into the spotlight with a special store and offer our shoes directly to the consumer. I am confident that our significant investment in product quality will resonate with our customers. The fact that we are making our products accessible to them will make it easier for them to enjoy the exceptional comfort offered by our shoes. For us, this is the first step in the chain of stores we plan to establish, and I hope to see more stores opening soon across the country." Franco Bane's first flagship store (credit: PR)

The website and the new store, managed by Tali and Yehiel, feature hundreds of models of men's shoes in a wide and varied selection: from elegant and designed shoes, to boots, moccasins, sneakers, and even vegan shoes produced by the company SJ.

The shoes are available in sizes 35 to 48, with prices ranging from 250 to 460 NIS. They can be purchased online on the company's website at www.francobane.com, and at the company's first flagship store recently opened at the Panorama House, located at Paul Celan 3, Floor A, Hall 120, Tel Aviv.