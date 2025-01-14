An Israeli tourism company will establish a resort village in Finnish Lapland

Kishrey Teufa, a tourism and leisure company in the Finnish city of Rovaniemi, considered the capital of Lapland, will undertake the prestigious project, which will include a hotel with panoramic Finnish cabins, a spa center, and a restaurant.

The resort is located in the heart of nature and offers a classic Arctic landscape of snow-covered forests. All the Finnish resort cabins will be designed to maximize panoramic views, allowing for an ultimate experience of watching the Northern Lights and the unique view of the famous snow forests of the Arctic Circle.

The resort and spa complex are located near the region's main ski resort and a golf course complex, and will include a hotel with Finnish cabins featuring 76 rooms, a spa center, and a restaurant. All rooms, as well as the restaurant and spa center, will face northward for optimal views of the area and the Northern Lights experience.

It is worth noting that the establishment of the hotel aligns with the company's strategy of investing in tourist real estate outside of Israel in locations where the group holds relative advantages.

All rooms will face northward for optimal views of the area and the Northern Lights experience (credit: Kishrey Teufa) The resort will be built in the city of Rovaniemi (credit: Kishrey Teufa)

For the establishment of the resort village, Kishrey Teufa has partnered with Arctic Panorama, a private company owned by SIBI & Marketing OY, which holds 75% of the company's issued and paid-up capital. The company and the complex will be managed in partnership with Mr. Simon Biton, who has an extensive record in the field as the owner of a local tourism company that provides services to various companies both from Israel and abroad.

The acquired company holds leasehold rights to two plots of land totaling approximately 15 dunams, with building rights of 6,000 square meters for 30 years and an option to extend for another 20 years. Additionally, the company has an option to purchase the land after the construction is completed, subject to municipal approval and an appraisal of its value near the time of exercising the option.

"The fact that there is an increasing demand for accommodation in Finnish Lapland, surpassing the supply, makes this move very logical," said Simon Biton, CEO of SIBI. "I believe that my long-standing relationship with Kishrey Teufa, the Israeli market, and other markets will allow the resort and spa complex to thrive." An illustration of the new resort village to be established in Lapland (credit: Kishrey Teufa)

In recent years, Lapland has become a popular destination for Israelis seeking to experience the Northern Lights dream and an Arctic adventure through various tours. Kishrey Teufa has been operating direct flights to Rovaniemi from January to March since 2016.