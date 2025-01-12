Electronic and advanced: The new version of Monopoly makes history

Kodkod, the exclusive distributor of the global Monopoly brand from Hasbro, is launching the "Monopoly Super Electronic Banking" in Israel. For the first time in the world, all game moves are managed through a single super-electronic banking unit.

According to Eli Dgani from Kodkod: "Kodkod has been distributing the world’s best-selling game, Monopoly, in Israel for over 40 years. We are the only country in the world that manufactures and translates Hasbro’s American Monopoly versions into the local language. The game is translated into Hebrew and produced locally at the company’s factory in Arad. This is a new version of one of the most popular games in the world, aimed at accumulating as many assets as possible and avoiding bankruptcy. I believe the new version of the beloved Monopoly will be the best-selling one yet."

The electronic unit brings groundbreaking innovation, with all the familiar game actions—rent payments, auctions, jail entry and exit, chance cards, and more—carried out using technology that simulates Wi-Fi operations.

The game includes four unique playing pieces:

The Traveler (Car)

The Frequent Flyer (Airplane)

The Saver (Safe)

The Spender (Dog)

Each piece has its own identification sound and a unique credit card with a constant benefit throughout the game. The winner is the participant who accumulates the most money, with the electronic bank performing the final calculation.

The new Monopoly, which includes an advanced banking unit, will be offered at a price of approximately NIS 340. It will be available on Kodkod's website, leading e-commerce sites, and major retail chains in Israel.