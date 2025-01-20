The incredible benefits of the black snail ampoule everyone is talking about

The Korean brand Dr.G has long been synonymous with smart and elegant skincare. If you're like us, excited by brands that blend science, quality, and small luxuries for the skin—or just love discovering new brands arriving in the country—here's one to check out. A fantastic brand that every skincare enthusiast is already talking about, even though it's relatively new. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Ahn Gun-Young, a renowned and respected South Korean dermatologist, Dr.G stands out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 닥터지(Dr.G) (@dr.g_official)

Unlike the multi-step Korean beauty routines trending on TikTok, this brand embraces a simple and effective approach. Just three steps—exfoliation, hydration, and sun protection—are all you need for healthy and clean skin. It may sound basic, but each product is carefully tested and selected to ensure it delivers results—and more. We all love simplicity, saving time and money, so it's no surprise that Dr.G has won hearts worldwide—from Hong Kong to China—and recently came under L'Oréal's umbrella. Exciting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 닥터지(Dr.G) (@dr.g_official)

Let’s get to the point—which products are worth grabbing? Start with the Green Mild Up Sun+ Sunscreen, a sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA++++ (yes, lots of pluses, and that’s a plus). It’s gentle, leaves no white cast, is perfect for sensitive skin—and has no scent! What more could you ask for in a sunscreen? Nothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 닥터지(Dr.G) (@dr.g_official)

The Brightening Peeling Gel is another dream product for those seeking gentle exfoliation. In the hydration category, there's the Filagrin Barrier Balm, which features five types of ceramides and plant extracts. Simple, smart, and effective, it hydrates the skin while strengthening its barriers.

Another product teens are raving about is a star when it comes to acne or irritation. The Red Blemish Clear Soothing Cream sells in Korea at a rate of one unit every 8–10 seconds. It calms, restores, and reduces redness and irritation.

And here’s the showstopper, the product that has me thrilled: for all dry and mature skin owners, anyone needing intense hydration—this winter, rejoice! The Royal Black Snail Ampoule is incredible, and I really hope it’s part of the product line arriving in the country. It contains 63% black snail mucin, bee honey, and niacinamide, creating deeply hydrated, supple, and amazingly healthy skin. It’s such a stunning product, it’ll make you almost fire your beautician. Almost.