Google shares soar amid breakthroughs in quantum computing

This article is for all the multiverse fans our there. Google has introduced a new chip that it claims a major breakthrough in quantum computing — an area considered the next frontier for many tech companies.

Willow, Alphabet’s newest quantum computing chip, promises significant advancements in large-scale simulations and code breaking. The chip can complete a standard benchmark calculation in under five minutes, a task that would take today’s fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years — longer than the universe has existed.

In traditional computing, information is stored in bits, which are either a one or zero. Quantum computing uses quantum bits or qubits, which can be zero, one or something in between.

This allows quantum computers to process far larger volumes of data, paving the way for potential breakthroughs in fields like medicine, science, and finance.

Currently, quantum computers on the market are too small and make too many errors to be commercially viable. However, Google's recent development shows that scaling up quantum systems can significantly reduce error rates.

Alphabet Stock Chart (credit: TradingView )

Despite Google’s progress, experts say quantum computing still lacks practical real-world applications — for now. They liken the field to needing its own “ChatGPT moment,” referencing OpenAI’s chatbot that has fueled a surge in AI adoption.

Even Google admits its RCS benchmark currently has “no known real-world applications.” The company’s long-term goal is to develop algorithms that surpass the capabilities of classical computers and address practical, commercially relevant problems — though this milestone is not there yet.

If all goes well, significant breakthroughs could still be years away in an optimistic scenario and decades away in a less favorable one. Nonetheless, the announcement sparked enthusiasm on Wall Street. Alphabet’s stock surged nearly 6% on Wednesday, making it one of the top gainers and driving the Nasdaq Composite to an all-time high of over 20,000 points.

The progress made by Google serves as a reminder of the transformative possibilities that quantum computing holds for the future. However, the journey toward practical, real-world applications remains a work in progress. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now