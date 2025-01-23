Netflix’s 2024 success story

The holiday season is usually a strong period for Netflix, but this one was extraordinary, thanks to the release of the second season of Squid Game, which hit a record 68 million views in its first week. Adding to the momentum was the live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Paul Logan, which drew 65 million streams.

Netflix gained an impressive 19 million new paid users in the final three months of 2024, closing the year with a total of 302 million membership. After surpassing Wall Street’s fourth-quarter estimates and raising its 2025 revenue forecast, Netflix stock surged more than 15%, landing on the list of top stock gainers.

Netflix Stock Chart (credit: TradingView )

The streaming giant reported a 16% revenue growth to $10.25 billion, beating analyst expectations. Earnings climbed to $1.87 billion, or $4.27 per share, compared to $937.8 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier — another beat over projections.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects fiscal 2025 revenue to land between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion, $500 million above its previous forecast. Analysts had estimated $43.65 billion. The streamer expanded its share repurchase program by $15 billion, bringing the total authorization to $17.1 billion. In 2024, Netflix repurchased 9.9 million shares for $6.2 billion.

Netflix stock has risen roughly 80% over the past year and is poised to hit nearly $1,000 per share — a record high.

However, the good news comes with a caveat: Netflix is raising prices in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina. The ad-supported plan will increase to $7.99 from $6.99, the standard ad-free plan will rise to $17.99 from $15.49, and the premium plan will jump to $24.99 from $22.99.

