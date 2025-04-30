BlockDAG and Betski form strategic partnership to advance blockchain entertainment ecosystems

BlockDAG Network, a Layer 1 blockchain protocol focused on high-throughput, DAG-based infrastructure, has announced a new partnership with Betski, an online gaming platform leveraging blockchain for tokenized revenue sharing. The announcement was made during ETH Canal in Panama, a key regional Web3 event bringing together developers, founders, and investors from across Latin America and beyond.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration across technology integration, shared governance principles, and reward-based token distribution — placing both companies at the intersection of blockchain infrastructure and entertainment use cases.

Alignment on Ecosystem Design and Community Incentives

As part of the agreement, BlockDAG will acquire an undisclosed amount of $BETSKI tokens. “Betski represents a practical, working implementation of the kind of value-sharing models blockchain enables,” said Antony Turner, CEO of BlockDAG. “It’s not theoretical — it’s operational. We’re pleased to collaborate with a team focused on transparency, structure, and community-oriented design.”

Shared Reporting Standards and Transparency Framework

In line with the strategic partnership, both companies have committed to regular reporting and transparency standards, including public metrics related to token distribution, staking activity, and platform revenue. The partnership is designed to provide measurable accountability to users and stakeholders across both ecosystems.

Betski’s platform supports a range of wagering options — including sports betting, casino games, virtual events, and e-sports — all of which contribute to the GGR pool. Token holders can track performance and rewards directly through the platform’s dashboard and integrated wallet infrastructure.

Expanding Use Cases for Scalable Blockchain Infrastructure

This partnership marks another step in BlockDAG’s expansion beyond core infrastructure into high-volume, consumer-facing use cases. With its DAG-based architecture and Proof-of-Work consensus, BlockDAG supports concurrent block processing and high transactional throughput, making it suitable for platforms requiring low latency and real-time engagement.

By integrating with Betski’s tokenomics and staking model, BlockDAG further demonstrates the versatility of its infrastructure in supporting decentralized applications, microtransaction platforms, and tokenized ownership schemes.

About BlockDAG

BlockDAG Network is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) data structures with Proof-of-Work consensus. The network supports rapid block creation, concurrent processing, and high scalability. Features include mobile and hardware-based mining via the X-series, developer tools for smart contracts and dApps, and an in-house IDE for Web3 deployment. BlockDAG is currently in its final presale phase, with the mainnet launch scheduled for later in 2025.

About Betski

Betski is a blockchain-integrated iGaming platform that offers tokenized profit-sharing through its native $BETSKI token. The platform offers a full suite of gaming categories including sports betting, casino games, and e-sports. Betski aims to redefine player engagement through decentralized economics and transparent revenue distribution.

