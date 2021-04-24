The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Bitcoin news

Jewish National Fund’s blue charity box is now accepting bitcoin

Due to the price swings and risks associated with cryptocurrency, any such donation to JNF-USA will be cashed out immediately.

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA  
APRIL 24, 2021 04:20
Bitcoin, the world's most famous cryptocurrency (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
Bitcoin, the world's most famous cryptocurrency
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER /REUTERS)
The group that made blue collection boxes ubiquitous in the collective Jewish American memory is now accepting donations in a format fit for the digital age: bitcoin
A charity with roots that go back to the start of modern Zionism, the Jewish National Fund-USA has set itself up to receive gifts of bitcoin and about a dozen other cryptocurrencies through a listing on a website called The Giving Block. 
Due to the price swings and risks associated with cryptocurrency, any such donation to JNF-USA will be cashed out immediately. 
“The minute we get it, we’re going to convert it to cash,” Matt Bernstein, JNF-USA’s chief planned giving officer, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It’s highly volatile, and we’re not in the speculation business. This is our general policy; it’s what we do with stock.”
JNF-USA joins a handful of Jewish charities that are entering the brave new world of cryptocurrency. 
The group that started the trend in 2013 and appears to be the most active is the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, known for its outreach to unaffiliated Jews across the world. More than 100 Chabad-affiliated centers and organizations accept donations in Bitcoin. 
Perhaps unsurprisingly, two other Jewish institutions that collect gifts of bitcoin are located in Northern California’s Bay Area. 
The Oshman Family Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto instructs potential donors on how to give bitcoin alongside stocks and other contributions. And in nearby San Francisco, the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund announced in December its own cryptocurrency initiative. The San Francisco federation is partnering with a nonprofit called Endaoment on technology for processing donations and converting them into dollars. 


Tags israel bitcoin cryptocurrency Jewish National Fund bitcoin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by