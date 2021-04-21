Cryptomining malware targeted about 1 in 5 corporate networks in 2020

Cyrptomining malware attacks made up 21% of all cyberattacks on corporate networks in 2020, according to Crypto Parrot.This means that around 1 in 5 corporate networks were targeted by these attacks, across the world.rising price trend in cryptocurrency, notably bitcoin, spread malware throughout corporate networks to gain access to people's computers so that they may take advantage of its resources to mine cryptocurrency.Additionally, with the onset of the coronavirus and many employees beginning to work from home, hackers used this opportunity to bypass the typical security measured prevalent in corporate offices to attack vulnerable home networks to then gain access to the corporate networks.Cryptomining malware attacks, although fairly new, are becoming evermore common as it is seen as a more steady form of income for hackers, as opposed to ransomware and other attacks.The possibility of being caught is also less than ransomware, according to the report. Crypto Parrot states that most of these operations go unnoticed for long periods of time, and even when they are identified it is not easy to trace the code back to the offender.Many of the assets obtained during these attacks are also difficult to traced back.The report states that these hackers, in order to take advantage of the
