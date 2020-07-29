The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gilat Telecom offers FlexMove service for users to connect from anywhere

The ubiquitous solution provides seamless connectivity even in challenging or remote locations, and is up to 20 times faster than current mobile satellite solutions

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 29, 2020 16:00
Gilat Telecom (photo credit: Courtesy)
Gilat Telecom
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Gilat Telecom announced today it is now offering the Intelsat FlexMove managed service for ubiquitous land mobile connectivity. With FlexMove, Gilat Telecom’s customers can easily and affordably connect to the internet, private data networks and cloud services from virtually anywhere in the world, including while on-the-move, or on-the-pause at a temporary site.
"With the Intelsat FlexMove service, we can help our customers quickly and easily deploy mission-critical communications and maintain a seamless connection to the people and applications they rely on," said Gilat Telecom VP Defense & HLS, Ami Schneider. “Gilat Telecom is excited to partner with Intelsat to offer an industry-first high-throughput, ubiquitous connectivity solution.” 
The "always-on" FlexMove connectivity solution is up to 20 times faster than current mobile satellite solutions (MSS) for a fraction of the cost. It offers global, multi-layered, redundant coverage that enables even the most data-intensive applications. 
"Intelsat welcomes Gilat Telecom as a valued FlexMove solution partner," said Intelsat Director for Land Mobile, Joel Schroeder. "With the ubiquitous, high-throughput FlexMove service, Gilat Telecom’s customers can seamlessly connect with confidence ― even in the most remote or challenging locations."
Gilat Telecom is now offering FlexMove service plans that are sold by the gigabyte (GB). These plans are seamlessly integrated with a portfolio of qualified satellite terminals empowering even non-technical personnel to set-up and connect to the internet in minutes. Service plans are designed for recurring, seasonal, occasional and, event-based use. Users can pool airtime and share data costs across multiple terminals, making FlexMove a cost-effective connectivity solution for organizations with large vehicle fleets and numerous remote locations.
FlexMove services for Communications-on-the-Move (COTM) applications use a flat-panel compact, vehicle-mounted satellite terminal that automatically acquires a connection and maintains communication while the vehicle is moving. The FlexMove Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP) service uses a highly compact and portable satellite terminal with an automatic or assisted pointing function to connect to a satellite. Connectivity choices include a public internet connection or a private IP solution to access a customer’s network. 
Gilat Telecom offers a wide range of tailored satellite communication solutions for organizations such as military, governments and emergency responders. 
As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. 


Tags cybersphere Cyber Cybertech
