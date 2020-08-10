Israel's RAD selected for smart security platform in South Africa

Metro-I is a unique new offering of a smart security solution deployed in private residential estates, residential and commercial complexes, and gated communities managed by resident associations. Each Metro-I smart pole is equipped with RAD’s SecFlow and/or PowerFlow IIoT gateways with edge computing and ruggedized switches that are used to enable secured connectivity and smarter, tech-based response from one central location.

The SecFlow and PowerFlow bring together connectivity and security solutions, including intercom and visitor management platforms, access control, CCTV and IoT devices, as well as license plate recognition systems and panic buttons, among others. RAD’s devices securely carry the data from these devices to the control room, allowing real-time response, monitoring and analytics. Metro-I makes use of MetroFibre’s extensive fiber network that spans thousands of kilometers and serves a multitude of estates and communities across South Africa.

“We are truly excited to take an important role in such a visionary initiative,” said Ilan Tevet, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at RAD. “Our SecFlow and PowerFlow platforms feature all the necessary capabilities to deliver enhanced communication and security for MetroFibre’s customers.” RAD is a global telecom access solutions and products vendor.

“We believe that the innovation in RAD’s solutions provides a perfect fit to our Metro-I offering,” said Haim Derazon, Chief Product Development and Commercialization Officer at MetroFibre. “It allows us to use powerful technology to create a cohesive environment where security and safety are managed in a collaborative and analytical manner.”

