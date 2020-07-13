Report: US, UK, India have most ‘significant’ cyber-attacks

The company analyzed data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) to discover which countries have experienced the most “significant” cyberattacks, defined as an attack on "a country's government agencies, defense and high-tech companies, or economic crimes with losses equating to more than a million dollars."

According to the findings, the US has experienced the most significant number of cyber-attacks by far, totaling 156 between May 2006 and June 2020. The report noted that 2018 marked the "worst year" for cyber-attacks with 30 incidents alone occurring during the year.

This includes one of the US's most recent breaches in May 2020 of Russian hackers exploiting a bug in a commonly used email server to infiltrate sensitive data from US organizations and detected by the NSA, the report noted.

Following the US, the UK experienced 47 significant cyber-attacks during this same period, followed by India with 23 significant attacks and Germany with 21 cyberattacks.

Israel tied with France for a total of 11 significant cyber-attacks between May 2006 and June 2020.

The report also found that most common techniques to cause significant cyber-attacks included Denial of Service Attack (DoS), which occurs when cyber-criminals render a machine or network resource unavailable to its users by overwhelming it with requests until normal traffic cannot be processed normally. As well as SQL Injection Attack which inserts malicious SQL code into a database to access sensitive information as well as A man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack in which hackers intercept communication between two parties. Additionally, phishing attacks were another common method used, whereby emails are sent appearing to be from a trusted source but attempt to gain sensitive information.

