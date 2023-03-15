Celebrate the Masters with this golf simulator for 20% off

The Masters Tournament is almost here, but you don’t have to go far if you want to celebrate. A lifelike golf simulator could get you into the golfing spirit and even put an immersive golf experience in your home. The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator uses the well-known E6 Connect to create a realistic golf game on your screen, and now, you can grab it for only $199.99 until March 15 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Practice your swing at home

Play golf on the big screen with this easy-to-use golf simulator. Just download TruGolf onto your iOS or PC device to get started. If you want to golf on the big screen, all it takes is an HDMI cable or wireless mirroring to intensify the immersion.

TruGolf may only use a digital ball, but it can feel real when you use the Swing Trainer. When you 'hit' the ball, the trainer produces a powerful click that feels just like an actual ball. Every time you swing, TruGolf gives you detailed analytics that could even help you improve your game on a real course. Learn more about your club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path to see if you can take a point or two off your game. It’s like having a golf coach with you every time you play.

TruGolfMini

Golf may become a favorite way for the family to play or even exercise together when you show off the beginner-friendly golf mini games that come pre-loaded. Take a few shots on a range, or play at a carnival and demolition driving range with customizable difficulty for both beginners and experienced players. Between the mini games and full course offerings, there are 97 golf courses to play on.

Save on a highly rated home golf simulator

The TruGolf simulator boasts a 5 out of 5-star rating, and one verified purchaser who gifted it to their son wrote, “He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad and they played it for hours. As they say, "It's not a video game." It's like playing on a real course!"

For a limited time, get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for just $199.99 (reg. $249), which is the best price online. This sale ends March 15 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.