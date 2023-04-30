The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Deals

Supercharge and secure your PC with Windows 11 Pro, now on sale for $39.99

Windows 11 Pro can upgrade your Windows OS and make it easier to multi-task and and improve security.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 11:36
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

In a world where it's difficult to understand what is worth the money and what is a total waste, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is anything but. It includes trusted firmware, massive storage, and a tiny price tag of just $39.99.

When there's work to be done, business to be dealt with, and a home to be managed, you're going to need the best tools to stay efficient and focused. There's a lot of outrageously overpriced machinery out there to make your life just a bit easier, and then there are affordable processors that do much more.

If you need some new tech at a price that won’t break the bank, this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro deal is pretty exclusive for you. It’s typically priced at $199, but you can grab the upgrade today for only $39.99.

With 4GM of RAM, 64GB of storage (which is always a fan favorite), high definition 720p display, and a host of opportunities, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro could be your key to a more manageable life. You'll reap the benefits Windows is known for, like Cloud Management and Auto HDR, with the addition of DirectX 12 capabilities for all those high traction business ideas (and for some amazing gaming experiences when you're in personal time mode).

If you're hyper-aware of cybersecurity, Windows 11 Pro proves to be its own impenetrable force. Since the digital world is forever evolving into a more insecure place, its encryption, secure boot, and firewall protection are there to give you that extra layer of comfort. Speaking of relief, Find My Device is also included if you forget you've stored your device.

Important Note: Windows 11 Pro is a version of Windows 11 designed for PCs that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11, so make sure you've got the right equipment before making the jump to this incredible software.

It's no wonder that Windows 11 Pro boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google, with one buyer writing, "New install on custom-build gaming PC. Easy install [and] PC running all week with zero glitches or oddities. Improved security as I understand it, and finally, Windows looks on par with Mac OS. Bitlocker and all the Windows Pro features work perfectly."

Ready to supercharge your PC? 

Grab Microsoft Windows 11 Pro now for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags shopping Deals sales
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by