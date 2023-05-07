Pay $25, get a lifetime eSIM and $50 credit for international data plans

Stay connected while you travel with an eSIM you can install on one device for life. alsoSIM lets you purchase individual data packages that allow you to use your phone around the world, and now you can get a $50 credit for just $25.

Using your phone while you travel abroad is either expensive or inconvenient. Roaming charges are high, and switching SIM every time you cross a border means a new purchase, a new installation, and a bit of a headache. Save yourself time and frustration and get an eSIM you can load on your phone for life. aloSIM is an eSIM that you can buy separate, affordable data packages for as you travel from country to country, and a $50 aloSIM Mobile Traveler Credit is on sale for just $25.

Use an eSIM card to stay connected while you travel

Skip the SIM card installation and get an eSIM that connects to your phone for life. Here’s how it works.

You get your lifetime eSIM and $50 credit here for $25. A day or two before you travel, search aloSIM for a data package. Use your $50 credit to purchase your data package. Start browsing without roaming costs.

When you search for data packages, you’ll find options that list their price, the data amount, and how long they’ll be active for. For example, a $4.50 2GB data package for seven days will be active for a week and give you 2GB of data to use. If you run out, you can always top up. Your eSIM itself never expires, but the individual data packages do, so be careful with your talking, texting, and browsing. Just remember to bring a good charger or a portable power station if you’re going to be on the road for a while.

One verified buyer writes, “I love the idea of an eSIM, where I don’t have to change the physical SIM card, and the data can be used in all the countries we travel to.” All you have to do is browse the massive list of countries and regions for data plans before you hit the road to ensure you stay connected the entire time you travel.

Get an eSIM that’s with you for life

Get access to a massive menu of data plans available worldwide.

Get $50 of aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Credit for just $25.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change.