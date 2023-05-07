The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Deals

Pay $25, get a lifetime eSIM and $50 credit for international data plans

Find data packages for countries around the world with an eSIM that's yours for life

By JESSICA K
Published: MAY 7, 2023 15:40
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Stay connected while you travel with an eSIM you can install on one device for life. alsoSIM lets you purchase individual data packages that allow you to use your phone around the world, and now you can get a $50 credit for just $25. 

Using your phone while you travel abroad is either expensive or inconvenient. Roaming charges are high, and switching SIM every time you cross a border means a new purchase, a new installation, and a bit of a headache. Save yourself time and frustration and get an eSIM you can load on your phone for life. aloSIM is an eSIM that you can buy separate, affordable data packages for as you travel from country to country, and a $50 aloSIM Mobile Traveler Credit is on sale for just $25. 

Use an eSIM card to stay connected while you travel 

Skip the SIM card installation and get an eSIM that connects to your phone for life. Here’s how it works. 

  1. You get your lifetime eSIM and $50 credit here for $25.
  2. A day or two before you travel, search aloSIM for a data package.
  3. Use your $50 credit to purchase your data package.
  4. Start browsing without roaming costs.

When you search for data packages, you’ll find options that list their price, the data amount, and how long they’ll be active for. For example, a $4.50 2GB data package for seven days will be active for a week and give you 2GB of data to use. If you run out, you can always top up. Your eSIM itself never expires, but the individual data packages do, so be careful with your talking, texting, and browsing. Just remember to bring a good charger or a portable power station if you’re going to be on the road for a while. 

One verified buyer writes, “I love the idea of an eSIM, where I don’t have to change the physical SIM card, and the data can be used in all the countries we travel to.” All you have to do is browse the massive list of countries and regions for data plans before you hit the road to ensure you stay connected the entire time you travel. 

Get an eSIM that’s with you for life 

Get access to a massive menu of data plans available worldwide. 

Get $50 of aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Credit for just $25. 

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change.



Tags Deals data Data Storage
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by