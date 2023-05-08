The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This CompTIA bundle could help catapult you to a new career in tech

Make your resume stand out with knowledge of CompTIA.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 8, 2023 09:18
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is an excellent tool for those who want to sink their teeth into a new skill like CompTIA. Make your resume stand out and earn a leg up with this course pack, now only $69.

There once was a time when regular folks weren't expected to know things like coding, maintaining cyber security, and navigating around this "technopolis" the world has created. Yet, here we are, an ever-evolving globe of innovation. It's great if you can keep up, but not as great if you fall behind.

With 13 classes, 239 hours of lessons, and a ton of new skills to harness taught by the folks over at iCollege, you can gain a world of cyber knowledge from this CompTIA course bundle and enact a possible career change if you're looking to make a move to the tech industry. And for those with a background in CompTIA, this bundle could be a valuable refresher. Even better, these courses are now only $69 (reg. $3887).

Not quite advanced enough for some of the lessons? That's no problem at all. The CompTIA IT fundamentals course gives you a crash course into the tools many people learn at a college level or even master in their fields. This way, you can start being up to date on the important aspects.

If you're really into the world of cyber security, you can gain valuable knowledge from lessons about penetration testing, server management, cloud computing, and Linux. Plus, you could learn tips and tools to keep you safe in a world quickly evolving with advanced tech. 

When you're ready to take the next step and jump into the CompTIA exams, there are two study courses that will help you with the concepts and prepare you for the test. CompTIA A+ Core 1 and 2 give you the boost of information and confidence to ace the test and feel proud of your accomplishments. From there, the world is open to possibilities in tech.

See why the folks in our store gave this a full five stars.

Get the Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle now for just $69 (reg. $3,887), no coupon needed.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change. 



