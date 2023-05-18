xTiles Personal Pro is the perfect way to organize to-do lists, collaborate on a project, or spread your project out in one neat space. It's now on sale for only $59.99.

Life throws us an incredible amount of fastballs, and often, we're not always ready to make the catch. While it's nice to get your tasks done neatly, sometimes those to-do lists could use a little help.

For all of the times you need an extra boost to get things done (or to create an organized space for a collaborator to lend a hand), xTiles Personal Pro could save the day. It's now only $59.99, the best price you'll find online.

Not just your average tech assistant, xTiles is a visual organizer that keeps everything tidy by using customizable blocks or tiles. By implementing page components you can move around, check off, or add notes to, you'll never be overwhelmed by things that don't take precedence in your day. And, if any stone was left unturned, you can drag it into a different day and sleep well knowing it's on your radar.

So, how does it work? Whether you're a type A worker, a student, or even a mom trying to get her head on straight, you can use xTiles for virtually anything. Beyond just text in your tiles, you can also add reference pictures, videos, files, and links, for a little refresher.

Worried your tiles might get compromised when you move them around? While you can invite as many collaborators or viewers as you want to see individual pages, you're the final say on any changes. For an extra layer of protection, you can go ahead and export your documents as PDF, PNG, or Markdown files so that they are customized to your comfort.

So many people have vouched for xTiles, including co-founder and CEO at DeckLinks, Lidia Vijga, who raved, "xTiles is my happy place where I can plan and organize all my social media content for the upcoming weeks. I feel like anything is possible when you plan with xTiles."

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.