The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Deals

Master the piano today with premium lessons from the highly-rated Skoove app

Skoove has been featured by Apple, Forbes, The Guardian, and Wired, and more than one million people have used the software to improve their piano-playing skills.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: MAY 18, 2023 15:39
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Learn the piano through personalized, interactive lessons with Skoove, now on sale for only $39.99.

Anyone who learned to play an instrument will tell you just how fulfilling an endeavor it can be. For starters, fewer things are as refreshing as playing your favorite artists’ tunes on your own. And, the benefits don’t end there.

According to the Federal Practitioner, better communication, a release of anxiety, and emotional release are just a few positives of music lessons. You may just find you're in a better state of mind even after just a few minutes of playing the ivory keys.

With Skoove, you can learn to master the piano from the comfort of your home with personalized lessons. Even better, this top-rated app is now only $39.99 (reg. $119.88).

Skoove has been featured by Apple, Forbes, The Guardian, and Wired, and more than one million people have used the software to improve their piano-playing skills. It uses artificial intelligence to help students recognize the notes they play and encourages them to play piano more intuitively. More than 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos are available, and learning can be tailored for first-time piano players and more advanced pianists.

The app pairs with all pianos and keyboards and is compatible with USB or MIDI devices. Experience is the best teacher, and Skoove provides everything from chart hits to classical pieces for practice sessions with real-life tunes. Improvisation features teach students how to compose their own melodies.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/479012867

Skoove boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. Forbes raved, "Unlike various other music-learning apps, Skoove’s virtual guide takes the learner through each lesson, and provides real-time feedback that listens to the player as they practice."

The app works best on desktops and laptops made in the last five years, and a reasonably fast internet connection is recommended to get the most out of lessons. Updates to the app are included after your purchase, and new lessons and songs are updated monthly, so you'll never run out of music to learn.

Learn the instrument of your dreams with personalized lessons

Grab Skoove Premium Piano Lessons now for just $39.99 (reg. $119.88) to get started on your musical endeavors.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags shopping app Deals
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by