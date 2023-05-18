Learn the piano through personalized, interactive lessons with Skoove, now on sale for only $39.99.

Anyone who learned to play an instrument will tell you just how fulfilling an endeavor it can be. For starters, fewer things are as refreshing as playing your favorite artists’ tunes on your own. And, the benefits don’t end there.

According to the Federal Practitioner, better communication, a release of anxiety, and emotional release are just a few positives of music lessons. You may just find you're in a better state of mind even after just a few minutes of playing the ivory keys.

With Skoove, you can learn to master the piano from the comfort of your home with personalized lessons. Even better, this top-rated app is now only $39.99 (reg. $119.88).

Skoove has been featured by Apple, Forbes, The Guardian, and Wired, and more than one million people have used the software to improve their piano-playing skills. It uses artificial intelligence to help students recognize the notes they play and encourages them to play piano more intuitively. More than 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos are available, and learning can be tailored for first-time piano players and more advanced pianists.

The app pairs with all pianos and keyboards and is compatible with USB or MIDI devices. Experience is the best teacher, and Skoove provides everything from chart hits to classical pieces for practice sessions with real-life tunes. Improvisation features teach students how to compose their own melodies.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/479012867

Skoove boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. Forbes raved, "Unlike various other music-learning apps, Skoove’s virtual guide takes the learner through each lesson, and provides real-time feedback that listens to the player as they practice."

The app works best on desktops and laptops made in the last five years, and a reasonably fast internet connection is recommended to get the most out of lessons. Updates to the app are included after your purchase, and new lessons and songs are updated monthly, so you'll never run out of music to learn.

Learn the instrument of your dreams with personalized lessons

Grab Skoove Premium Piano Lessons now for just $39.99 (reg. $119.88) to get started on your musical endeavors.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.