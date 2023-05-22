The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Microsoft Office Pro can help you reach your personal and professional goals

Microsoft Office is the world's leading software and productivity platform, and its programs could help make everything from personal budgets to work presentations easier.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 22, 2023 13:30
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

If you're tired of paying for your office suite piece by piece, this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows gives you all the programs you need to run your business or organize your home. It's now on sale for only $29.99 until May 29.

We know that business is booming, and there's a need for systems of all sorts. If you're looking to expand your office tools with a suite you know is super reliable, it's time to get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office, the world's leading and top-rated software. Fortunately, MS Office Pro 2021 for Windows can help, and it's now only $29.99. You'll have to act fast, though, as this deal only lasts until May 29 at 11:59pm Pacific.

There's a lot to love about this deal, so let's get into it. We all know and love the old classic suite of Microsoft Office, and this deal won't ruin a good thing. All the usual suspects come with the bundle, with room for new favorites. In this deal, you'll receive:

  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • Teams
  • OneNote
  • Publisher
  • Access

With classic programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, you can create organized written proposals, customized vacation budgeting spreadsheets, stunning work presentations, and more. Meanwhile, Outlook and Teams enable you to collaborate virtually like never before. The newest programs, Publisher and Access, can make organizing your notes more efficient and allow you to make business applications from templates or scratch.

Because the bundle is an instant download for your PC, you don't have to wait to get it up and running. If you're feeling stuck, you'll have immediate access to free customer support for any issues or questions. In addition, your purchase of MS Office Pro includes all updates as they arise, so you're never without the newest model of your favorite programs.

It's no wonder that this suite boasts a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5-star rating. One verified buyer raved, "The best office software in the world. As many as there are competitors for Microsoft Office, none have the power and compatibility of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the other programs in the suite."

Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows now for just $29.99. This deal ends May 29 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



