Safely secure and store up to 10TB of personal data with Degoo Premium

Degoo offers 10TB of secure storage space to manage and share your files simplistically. Data is protected with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: MAY 23, 2023 09:33
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Tired of low storage notifications? Safely store and preserve your cherished data with 10 TB of storage space from Degoo, now on sale for only $89.97 (reg $1,080) until May 31.

Quantifying the amount of data stored on the web daily isn't easy. According to Cybercrime Magazine, data storage from users worldwide is “expected to exceed 200 zettabytes by 2025.” To put that number into perspective, one zettabyte equals one trillion gigabytes.

With Degoo, you won't have to worry about exceeding your data limits. Take advantage of our Memorial Day Sale and purchase a lifetime subscription to Degoo's Premium 10 TB backup plan for only $89.97 (reg. $$1,080). Act fast, as this deal ends May 31 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Degoo keeps your files safe and secure through 256-bit AES encryption. Files you upload are automatically replicated, giving you peace of mind knowing you won’t have to worry about accidentally deleting them. In addition, Degoo offers high-speed transfers to its database, which boasts more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined.

With Degoo, you can easily share files with friends and loved ones via an email link, a regular link, or through your favorite social media messaging app. You can also upload files saved in your Degoo cloud from any device.

Users who count their photos among their most prize possessions will find Degoo’s AI-based cloud system invaluable. It can discover and present your best pictures and moments in a private feed.

More than 300 users have rated Degoo 4.5 stars, and one verified user raved, “In my opinion, Degoo is the greatest storage plan available. Reliable and user-friendly … Not to mention I feel safe using it. Ease of use as well."

With much of our daily lives revolving around technology and our constant need for storage, ample digital space and security have never been more critical.

Purchase 10TB of Degoo Premium Storage for just $89.97 (reg. $1,080). This deal ends May 31 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags safety shopping Deals
