The C-Max Call Time Smartwatch packs 14 features into a small package

Bring smartphone functionality to your wrist with the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch, price dropped to just $34.97 (reg. $99.99).

The watch has evolved from once being a simple device that tells time. Later iterations included alarms and timers before giving way to the current smartwatch wave. To say that smartwatches have revolutionized the watch space would be an understatement. Today's devices can monitor health, receive and make phone calls, and more.

According to The National News, “Global smartwatch shipments jumped 24 percent annually to 127.5 million units in 2021.” That number will continue to balloon as more users turn to the mobile device.

Purchase the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch for just $34.97 (reg. $99.99). This deal ends on June 4, so don't wait too long.

The C-Max Call Time is the ultimate smartwatch. It packs 14 features under its hood, including health, fitness, and social media apps. Best of all, you can make and receive phone calls from the watch.

Smartwatches have earned their popularity partly because of the bevy of fitness tracking systems and health metrics they provide. The C-Max Call Time is no different. While this watch can’t replace any medical device and isn’t advertised as such, it includes health monitors, monitors sleep, and offers multi-sport fitness tracking.

This watch also packs additional features such as a remote camera shutter, music/playback controls, and weather, among others.

“I do like that it has a lot of health monitoring such as oxygen levels, heart rate, walking steps, and also can choose from the list of activities to monitor your certain workout. Also enjoying the many face displays this watch offers,” writes verified buyer A. Espinoza.

Smartwatches have made an indelible impact on mobile technology. Their sheer amount of valuable and fun features makes it easy to see why.

Purchase the Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch for $34.97 (reg. $99.99) through June 4.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.