The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Deals

This Memorial Day, grab a refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad and MS Office combo for under $200

For all things laptops do well, their sticker price has caused more than a few people to refrain from getting a new one. This laptop-software combo eases those financial pressures.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: MAY 30, 2023 09:26
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Upgrading your laptop has never been more accessible or more affordable. Snag this refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad 11e with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro for only $199.99 (reg. $449.98). 

Although laptops can technically be described as the little brother to the desktop, they have proven to be preferable by many. Portability, design, and already-installed software are just a few reasons people have opted for laptops over their cumbersome predecessors.

During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get this refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 Celeron bundled with Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for only $199.99 (reg. $449.98). Hurry, though, as this is a limited-time deal.

This refurbished 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad 11e sports an 11.6-inch screen. Its eye-catching screen displays images in 1366 x 768 resolution, and this powerful device also boasts a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD), giving users ample space to store their photos, movies, and important files. And with multi-port accessibility, you can bolster storage through external drives.

A Celeron N4100 1.1GHz (four-core) processor is the cornerstone of this laptop. The N4100 packs enhanced processing power that allows helps reduce lag. Windows 10 Pro comes pre-loaded on this device and enables users to run universal programs and applications. Additionally, Windows 10 Pro is chockfull of performance and security features.

The ThinkPad is an ideal on-the-go device thanks to its compact design. You can attach other devices or peripherals to it through its four ports if needed, as it boasts connections via USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a headphone and microphone combo port. With all its features packaged in one neat device, it's no wonder this refurbished Lenovo has earned high praise, with one user writing, "I was looking for a notebook type size and computer, and this laptop has met that need perfectly. Its keyboard is responsive, and the screen is bright and sharp. This was a great buy!"

Although this device is refurbished, it's certified to look and work like new. Refurbishing includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging, so you can rest assured knowing your Lenovo ThinkPad will function flawlessly.

The accompanying Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 license includes lifetime access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Free customer service is available if you need help with the digital download.

Grab this refurbished 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad 11e and Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows for just $199.99 (reg. $449.98). 

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Tags Deals Office Depot Lenovo
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
3

Russia could face a revolution, lose in Ukraine war, Wagner chief warns

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
4

Mounting tensions between Israel, Iran herald possible military showdown

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
5

CNN's Amanpour publicly apologizes for saying Dee family was killed in a 'shootout'

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by