The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring TopGolf is a hole-in-one deal, now only $250

It's now available for only $249.99 during our Memorial Day Sale through May 31

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 31, 2023 12:22
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

You’ll get a $25 TopGolf Digital Gift Card, the Phigolf World Tour Edition, and a Nationwide Annual Golf Membership on sale for only $249.99 (reg. $423) with this triple-threat golf bundle.

Golf is a fantastic way to let loose, have fun, and blow off a little steam from the week with your friends. Though many people love to play, a great deal can’t afford to do so.

If you're looking to perfect that back nine the affordable way, The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle is a golfer’s dream and comes with a $25 TopGolf Digital Gift Card, Phigolf World Tour Edition, and a Nationwide Annual Golf Membership. This hole-in-one bundle is now on sale for only $249.99 (reg. $423) during our Memorial Day Sale.

Since there is so much going on in this triple-threat golf bundle, it's best to go in order, starting with TopGolf. For those of us who have never been to a TopGolf, think of it as an all immersive perfect par experience. The $25 gift card can be used for gameplay, online reservations, food and drinks, lessons, gear, and more. Moreover, there is no expiration date, so you can take your pals over tomorrow or wait a bit until you're ready to pull out the clubs another time. 

If you’d rather chip away from the comfort of your own home, this deal is still a great steal. With the included Phigolf membership, you’ll use a golf simulator to try your hand at 38,000 real courses (but digitally rendered) to play on. Use the weighted swing trainer or attach the sensor to your real clubs. You'll be golden if you have an iOS or Android device to plug into, like any other game.

Once you're ready to hop back on the links, the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership will help you get on the grass again. You'll have access to 3,000 courses around the country so that no ball will go unwhacked as long as you're on tour. It's no wonder this hole-in-one bundle boasts such high praise.

As a bonus, you'll also receive year-long two-for-one green fees, up to 70% off last-minute tee times, and up to $40 in savings every time you play. Get ready to grab your bag, hop in the cart, and take on the world.

Get The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring TopGolf for just $249.99 (reg. $423). 

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by