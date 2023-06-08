The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
This Microsoft Office and finance course bundle could help boost business

If you need a little boost in getting your business to the next level, this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and MBA lectures could do the trick.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 14:45
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Got a side hustle that could use an upgrade? Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows bundled with business courses taught by Chris Haroun for only $76.98.

Everyone has their nose to the pavement and eyes on the prize lately, and you should be no different. You've got the smarts, just not the tools to make your small business dreams a big reality. There's an easy fix that won't cause you to break the bank.

If you need a little boost in getting your business to the next level, this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and MBA lectures could do the trick. It's now on sale for only $76.98 (reg. $639).

The Microsoft Office Pro license includes classic programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as newer programs for easier virtual collaboration and tasks, like Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You'll get lifetime access and all updates for these applications, so there's no need to run to a big box store and grab another copy somewhere down the line. Whether you've looked into this deal for business ideas or passion projects, all your bases are covered. 

Speaking of professional use, you'll also get Skype for Business in this deal for video chats from long-distance colleagues or business connections. Just be sure your device of choice has at least Windows 10 installed so it will work properly.

This bundle also comes with business courses and lectures taught by Columbia graduate, business professor, and venture capitalist Chris Haroun, who knows a thing or two about how to succeed in business. With 53 lessons and seven hours of content in this lifetime subscription, you'll have the tools and plenty of time to dive into topics like finance, accounting, investing, investment banking, micro and macroeconomics, presentation tips, and more. While these courses offer a comprehensive overview of the business world and its operations to help you take your business pursuits to the next level, they are not the same as earning an actual MBA degree.

Combine powerful software and comprehensive business courses to elevate your business.

Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and business courses from Chris Haroun for just $76.98 (reg. $639). 

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

Prices subject to change.



