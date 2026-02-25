The US military’s EC-130H Compass Call aircraft has entered the Middle East, aviation experts reported on Tuesday.

The reported presence of the aircraft comes as the US military gathers forces in the region ahead of possible military action against Iran.

Although it is an older aircraft, it is considered an "ace" when it comes to electronic warfare, and the advanced technologies integrated into the plane are state-of-the-art.

The aircraft is manned by a team of at least 10 personnel, some of whom operate systems to jam and block enemy communications, with an emphasis on cellular devices, radios, and data networks.

Capabilities of the EC-130H

This type of aircraft possesses formidable capabilities that can disrupt the operations of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps command centers and operations rooms, preventing them from transmitting orders, receiving information, and building a situational picture.

A EC-130H Compass Call. July, 2001. (credit: Ian Abbott/Flickr)

Additional capabilities include jamming radar systems, air defense networks, and navigation systems (GPS). Further, it can interfere with missile and unmanned aerial vehicle operations and is among the US assets capable of penetrating the “immunity” of even highly advanced radar systems.

In addition, the aircraft has technology that can take over or penetrate the enemy's radio networks and spread disinformation.

Its crew can identify the electronic signature of enemy devices emitting signals and relay targeting information on enemy locations to command centers or combat aircraft for strikes.

Experts say the coverage area of a single aircraft is extremely wide and can provide protection to other aircraft conducting missions in missile-saturated environments.