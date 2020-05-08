18,000 Australian Jews to unite for '18for18' online Lag Ba'omer event

Over 18,000 Jews from Australia and New Zealand will join together online on Monday in an 18-minute virtual event of unity and togetherness to celebrate Lag Ba'omer, the Australian Jewish News reported.The “18for18” event was the result of a cooperative effort between over 100 Jewish organizations throughout Australia, and will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11. The number 18 comes out in gemmatria as the Hebrew word “Chai,” meaning life, and has become an iconic symbol of Jewish pride.coronavirus outbreak.This is not limited to just Australia, with many Lag Ba'omer events around the world being canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. In Israel, visitors have been barred from Mount Meron, the site of the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, which is typically flooded with Jews lighting bonfires and celebrating the holiday.Three symbolic bonfires will still be lit on the mountain, but it will be by rabbis approved by the government, and no one else will be allowed to attend.Despite the many cancellations, the organizers behind 18for18 are still dedicated to putting on a memorable and “spectacular” event.The virtual event was the result of a “fanciful dream” by some friends talking over the popular video conferencing app Zoom, according to the event's website.“From there the idea grew legs, and within 24 hours the word got out to over 100 people of every conceivable background,” the website states. “Mums and dads, teens and retirees, plumbers and rabbis, secular and religious organizational heads. Just a grassroots group of community movers and shakers who all said “We are in!” It even reached the Prime Minister’s office and then went international with Chief Rabbis of other countries wanting to link their communities!”Speaking to the AJN, event coordinator Rabbi Moshe Kahn said: “Over 100 Jewish organizations across Australia are working together on a spectacular, professionally-run program to be broadcast live, including high-profile Australian and international speakers and singers.“This pandemic has distanced us physically but nothing can distance us spiritually.“We encourage every Jewish household across the country to join us online for the biggest celebration of Jewish pride our nation has ever seen.”The event will be viewable over Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, according to its website.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.The holiday of Lag Ba'omer, which is celebrated on the 33rd day of the omer period between Passover and Shavuot, is an important holiday marking Jewish pride and resiliance. It is typically celebrated with big bonfires and is considered the point when many of the omer's restictions – such as abstaining from live music and haircuts – are lifted.While Australia's Jewish communities typically mark Lag Ba'omer with parades, these plans were canceled as a result of the