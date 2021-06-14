The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
27 years since the passing of Rebbe Schneerson

Schneerson, known to his followers simply as the Rebbe, was a towering, charismatic figure in the Jewish world who left no successor to his throne.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 06:01
RABBI MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON of Lubavitch at a Lag Ba’omer parade in Brooklyn, 1987. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
RABBI MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON of Lubavitch at a Lag Ba’omer parade in Brooklyn, 1987.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Twenty-seven years ago on June 12, 1994, corresponding with the Hebrew date of the third of Tammuz, 5734, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe, passed away.
Schneerson, known to his followers simply as the Rebbe, was a towering, charismatic figure in the Jewish world who left no successor to his throne. He died after setting into motion a deep yearning among his followers for Moshiach, the Messiah.
In the weeks leading up to his death, three months after he was felled by a second stroke and lost consciousness, there was speculation that the unfulfilled messianic dreams he helped fuel, the gaping hole that would be left in his movement by his death, would lead to mass apostasy, suicides, ugly succession battles and a deep split in the movement.
Yet more than a quarter of a century after Schneerson’s death, Chabad – without an eighth Lubavitcher rebbe directing it – is arguably as strong and influential as it has ever been, with nearly 5,500 emissaries (shluchim) in literally every corner of the world; with its Chabad houses very much a part of the American-Jewish mainstream; with a very positive reputation among many Israelis who have frequented Chabad centers around the globe; and with the Rebbe’s teachings being studied by tens of thousands of hassidim and non-hassidim.
In memory of the late Rebbe, Chabadniks around the world commemorated the 27th anniversary of Schneerson's death on Sunday. Traditionally, the anniversary is a day for reflection, learning, prayer, recommitment and, above all, positive action.
In advance of the anniversary, many Chabadniks in Israel tuned in to a Sunday Zoom lecture by Rabbi Manis Friedman, co-founder and dean of Bais Chana International, which is located in Minnesota.
A global Chabad emissary who has lectured extensively throughout the US, as well as London, Hong Kong, Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia and a number of South and Central American cities, he questioned whether Israel is the safest place in the world. In this context, he shared the rebbe’s views on war and terrorism in Israel.
Friedman is the brother of well-known Chabad singer Avraham Fried, who frequently appears in Israel, and the father of Benny Friedman, a singer of contemporary religious music.
The live broadcast on Zoom took place on Thursday, June 10, which coincides with Rosh Hodesh Tamuz.
The event was sponsored by the English-Speaking Chabad Centers across Israel: Chabad Anglo Beersheba; Chabad of Baka, Jerusalem; Chabad of Rehavia-Nahlaot, Jerusalem; Chabad of Dolev-Heichal Menachem; Chabad of Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef; and Chabad of Efrat – English Division.
Herb Keinon and Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.


