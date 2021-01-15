92-year-old sex therapist Dr. Ruth got her COVID-19 vaccine in NYC

The famed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer normally goes to the Javits Center in New York City for a book fair, where she talks and signs copies of her works. This year, she got her COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The 92-year-old applauded what she called the center’s “organized” rollout in a video uploaded to Twitter by an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday night. Cuomo is trying to accelerate a slow vaccine rollout in his state — and combat the perception that his threatened penalties for providers who departed from the priority list represented an obstacle.
Dr Ruth was vaccinated at Javits today — her react: pic.twitter.com/ADStr539HG— Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) January 14, 2021
Westheimer said she will receive her second dose of the vaccine next month.
A documentary on Westheimer’s path from surviving the Holocaust to becoming an Israeli army sniper to changing the public discourse about sex was released in 2019.
