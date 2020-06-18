ADL analyzes antisemitic rhetoric used in Hezbollah textbooks for children

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has called on the United States and other government entities to issue new sanctions pointed in the direction of educational institutions in Lebanon that use textbooks sponsored by the terrorist group Hezbollah.The ADL asserts that using these books to teach Lebanese children carefully builds a "systematic and egregious incitement to antisemitism and support for terrorism" with these youths, after the NGO ran a full analysis on two of the texts being used today in these educational institutions.“It is shocking that children from kindergarten on up are being spoon-fed a diet of antisemitism, drawing on pernicious canards such as Jews are satanic, the Jews killed Christ, and the Jews are trying to undermine other religions to control the world,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “These hate-filled ‘lessons’ have no place in any school, but are especially dangerous in Lebanon, where Hezbollah grooms young people to become terrorist ‘martyrs.’”The ADL "closely examined" two textbooks used to teach elementary school students (“Islam is our Message” and “Us and History”), published by Mustafa Generation Publishing House, which is linked to Hezbollah, and asserted that there is a consistent "hateful depiction of the Jewish people stretching from ancient times to the present" within these texts.The analysis itself, “Teaching Antisemitism and Terrorism in Hezbollah Schools” attempts to expose the "deep entrenchment" of antisemitism in Lebanese private schools, youth groups and other institutions linked to Hezbollah and furthermore show how the terrorist groups uses these methods to spread antisemitic rhetoric to the next generation.“Judaism is a religion confined to the Jews, the masters of the world and the emperors of the universe, which nobody is entitled to belong to, no matter his station," an excerpt from the textbook "US and History" reads. "And this is what made them hated and outcast, and perhaps what intensified people’s aversion to them: their unjustness, their arrogance, their greed, and their monopolizing.”An excerpt from "Islam is our Message" surrounding a 7th century lesson about Mizrachi Jews reads, “Let us take the lesson and the instruction. For the Zionists are the enemies of humanity in the past, present, and future because of their attributes: deceit, treason, treachery, and breaking pacts.”“While we have long known that Hezbollah uses dehumanizing propaganda to justify violence against Jews, our analysis of these school textbooks shows just how far Hezbollah’s leaders will go to teach children to hate,” said David Weinberg, ADL’s Washington Director for International Affairs, who authored the report. “As this report has extensively documented, there is horrific and systematic indoctrination taking place in many of these institutions, poisoning young minds to sacrifice themselves in service of a violent, fanatical, and Jew-hating agenda.”The ADL concluded from the analysis that the best form of action is for the United States and other governments to direct counterterrorism sanctions in the direction of educational institutions linked to Hezbollah."Sanctions by the US and other governments would have another important effect: they would expose and condemn the role of these schools in fueling hatred and violence, making clear that the antisemitic myths that Hezbollah teaches to children are wrong, both factually and morally," the ADL said in a statement, adding that these institutions are "vulnerable" to these types of actions."ADL therefore calls on the United States and other national governments around the world – particularly those countries in Europe, Latin America, East and South Asia, and West Africa where Hezbollah’s logistical or recruitment networks are strongest– to swiftly assess which of these educational institutions are indeed complicit in sanctionable activity involving Hezbollah," the NGO concluded.