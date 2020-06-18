The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

ADL analyzes antisemitic rhetoric used in Hezbollah textbooks for children

The ADL asserts that using these books to teach Lebanese children carefully builds a "systematic and egregious incitement to antisemitism and support for terrorism" with these youths.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 13:32
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has called on the United States and other government entities to issue new sanctions pointed in the direction of educational institutions in Lebanon that use textbooks sponsored by the terrorist group Hezbollah.
The ADL asserts that using these books to teach Lebanese children carefully builds a "systematic and egregious incitement to antisemitism and support for terrorism" with these youths, after the NGO ran a full analysis on two of the texts being used today in these educational institutions.
“It is shocking that children from kindergarten on up are being spoon-fed a diet of antisemitism, drawing on pernicious canards such as Jews are satanic, the Jews killed Christ, and the Jews are trying to undermine other religions to control the world,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “These hate-filled ‘lessons’ have no place in any school, but are especially dangerous in Lebanon, where Hezbollah grooms young people to become terrorist ‘martyrs.’”
The ADL "closely examined" two textbooks used to teach elementary school students (“Islam is our Message” and “Us and History”), published by Mustafa Generation Publishing House, which is linked to Hezbollah, and asserted that there is a consistent "hateful depiction of the Jewish people stretching from ancient times to the present" within these texts.
The analysis itself, “Teaching Antisemitism and Terrorism in Hezbollah Schools” attempts to expose the "deep entrenchment" of antisemitism in Lebanese private schools, youth groups and other institutions linked to Hezbollah and furthermore show how the terrorist groups uses these methods to spread antisemitic rhetoric to the next generation.
“Judaism is a religion confined to the Jews, the masters of the world and the emperors of the universe, which nobody is entitled to belong to, no matter his station," an excerpt from the textbook "US and History" reads. "And this is what made them hated and outcast, and perhaps what intensified people’s aversion to them: their unjustness, their arrogance, their greed, and their monopolizing.”
An excerpt from "Islam is our Message" surrounding a 7th century lesson about Mizrachi Jews reads, “Let us take the lesson and the instruction. For the Zionists are the enemies of humanity in the past, present, and future because of their attributes: deceit, treason, treachery, and breaking pacts.”
“While we have long known that Hezbollah uses dehumanizing propaganda to justify violence against Jews, our analysis of these school textbooks shows just how far Hezbollah’s leaders will go to teach children to hate,” said David Weinberg, ADL’s Washington Director for International Affairs, who authored the report. “As this report has extensively documented, there is horrific and systematic indoctrination taking place in many of these institutions, poisoning young minds to sacrifice themselves in service of a violent, fanatical, and Jew-hating agenda.”
The ADL concluded from the analysis that the best form of action is for the United States and other governments to direct counterterrorism sanctions in the direction of educational institutions linked to Hezbollah.
"Sanctions by the US and other governments would have another important effect: they would expose and condemn the role of these schools in fueling hatred and violence, making clear that the antisemitic myths that Hezbollah teaches to children are wrong, both factually and morally," the ADL said in a statement, adding that these institutions are "vulnerable" to these types of actions.
"ADL therefore calls on the United States and other national governments around the world – particularly those countries in Europe, Latin America, East and South Asia, and West Africa where Hezbollah’s logistical or recruitment networks are strongest– to swiftly assess which of these educational institutions are indeed complicit in sanctionable activity involving Hezbollah," the NGO concluded.


Tags adl Hezbollah sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by