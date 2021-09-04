ADL and conservative synagogues partner to combat antisemitism

The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism (USCJ) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have formed a partnership aimed at combating the rise in antisemitic rhetoric and violence through education and advocacy.

The partnership will deliver education materials to congregation members, and, in coordination with Secure Community Network, increase reporting and response to antisemitic incidents occurring at the synagogues. This partnership will also make ADL's expertise and tools available to roughly 600 USCJ -affiliated synagogues.

“USCJ and its affiliate organizations stand firmly side by side with the ADL in our new partnership. This collaboration will provide the education and training for our 600 member congregations to raise the awareness necessary to respond to antisemitism on their home front " said USCJ CEO Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal.

“We are keenly aware at ADL that antisemitic incidents are on the rise in the US and around the world,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director.

“We believe that this partnership, which marries both ADL and USCJ’s vast expertise and resources, will make serious headway in combating the scourge of antisemitism through education, advocacy, incident reporting and community awareness, and ultimately turn the tide against hate.”

During Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, ADL tracked a doubling of antisemitic incidents compared to the same time period in 2020. ADL marked 251 incidents from May 11 through the end of the month, an increase of 115%. 305 incidents in total were tallied across the US for the month of May 2021.