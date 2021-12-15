The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

ADL joins lawsuit against groups allegedly behind Jan. 6 insurrection

Five people died during the riot, including a Capitol Police officer, and 140 police were injured. Four officers who were present subsequently died by suicide.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 00:58

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2021 01:00
Security fencing is seen near the US Capitol ahead of rally in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL WEEKES)
Security fencing is seen near the US Capitol ahead of rally in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL WEEKES)
The Anti-Defamation League has joined the District of Columbia attorney-general in a lawsuit against two extremist groups that allegedly helped organize the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
The civil rights group and antisemitism watchdog said it helped identify defendants in the case.
A congressional panel is scrutinizing the insurrection and hundreds of participants have been charged with crimes. But the lawsuit is the first civil action addressing the Jan. 6 riot, spurred by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the presidential election.
Five people died during the riot, including a Capitol Police officer, and 140 police were injured. Four officers who were present subsequently died by suicide.
Like a lawsuit that ended last month with judgments against alt-right organizers of a deadly 2017 far-right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, the suit leverages the so-called Ku Klux Klan act. Dating from the post-Civil War era, the law gives governments the power to sue into bankruptcy entities that have sought to inhibit civil rights through violence. In 1983, the right to sue was extended to non-government entities and individuals.
The lawsuit, filed by DC attorney general Karl Racine today, is against two far-right groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, and some of their members.
The ADL is one of two nonprofits — the other is the States United Democracy Center — to join the lawsuit, providing pro bono legal counsel to the effort.
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, speaking at a press conference in front of the Capitol, provided a Jewish context for the organization’s decision to join the lawsuit.
Jonathan Greenblatt MARC ISRAEL SELLEMJonathan Greenblatt MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
“For more than 100 years, ADL has worked to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all to deliver on that mission,” Greenblatt said. “We have been at the forefront of strategically monitoring, exposing and countering extremist threats from across the ideological spectrum. ADL experts tracked the planning for the January 6 attack on the Capitol. We helped to identify the perpetrators and any connections that they had to groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.”
Greenblatt recalled that one of the alleged rioters wore a T-shirt mocking the Holocaust.
“No one will forget the images we saw on January 6, and for the Jewish community seeing individuals wearing antisemitic T-shirts with images like ‘Camp Auschwitz’ on them while storming the Capitol building was particularly searing and traumatic,” he said.
A lawyer representing two of the defendants named in the lawsuit told the Washington Post that the lawsuit was a “fantasy,” conflating groups with individuals who may have committed violence.
Nine victims of violence at the Charlottesville march, backed by the Integrity First for America nonprofit, sued groups and individuals who organized the march under the Ku Klux Klan Act and Virginia state laws. The jury in that case last month awarded the plaintiffs $25 million under Virginia laws but deadlocked on the federal charge. The plaintiffs’ counsel in that case, Roberta Kaplan, has said she is ready to retry the federal case.
Racine is also suing the defendants in his case under local laws.


Tags adl Capitol Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by