AFIPO names Maayan Dauber Eastern Region Executive Director

The American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (AFIPO) has named Maayan Dauber the Eastern Region Executive Director. Dauber, who was born in Israel and resides in Brooklyn, has a PhD in modernist literature from Princeton University and was the Director of Patron Programs and Major Gifts at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) before joining the AFIPO. During her time as a director at BAM, Dauber doubled the size of the young patrons' group and diversified its leadership. “I’m honored to be on the team entrusted with [the philharmonic's] wellbeing at this critical juncture in history, as arts institutions face unprecedented challenges even as the healing and hope they bring to the world is more necessary than ever," said Dauber."AFIPO’s unwavering commitment to expanding both development and programming efforts, despite the pandemic, sets it apart as a visionary nonprofit I’m proud to join.” The AFIPO supports the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) and aims to "inspire human spirit through transformative music education programs and extraordinary performances that celebrate Israel and the arts."