Agency decides to let new candidates join race til November 17

The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee decided Monday to allow new candidates to join until November 17, in addition to the current eight contestants.

The selection committee rejected a request by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for four additional months for the government to field a new candidate to replace Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern , who quit the race after a scandal over his shredding anonymous complaints when he was a senior IDF officer.

Instead, the committee decided that not only Lapid but anyone can field a new candidate over the next month. The committee will then make its decision within a month.



@ZvikaKlein So in the end, it's all politics: The agency deadline was extended by 1 month, until immediately after the deadline for passing the state budget, in order to get rebel minister Eli Avidar's vote for passing the budget and keep the govt afloat for 2 years. @talshalev1 October 18, 2021

That decision will need to be rubber-stamped by the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting in February after next week's meeting will be held without choosing a chairman. Meanwhile, World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel, will remain as acting Agency chairman, a post he has held since Isaac Herzog was elected president in July.

Candidates expressed frustration at the possibility of a delay, after months of hard campaigning.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Knesset, October 5, 2021. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)

“If someone really wanted this job and had a sense of mission, they would have applied by now,” one of the candidates said. “Why wait to field someone more political, or someone who didn’t think it was important to begin with?”

Another candidate said there appeared to be a “confluence of interests” between Lapid and Hagoel in delaying the vote. Hagoel’s associates said that suggestion was ridiculous, noting that he did not ask to be acting chairman, and that as a Likudnik, he is a political opponent of Lapid.

Sources close to Lapid said the vote can wait a few months.

One of the candidates suggested that not all candidates will choose to remain in the race if the vote is postponed. Stern’s departure left eight candidates: ANU museum director Irina Nevzlin, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahum, Bar-Ilan University law professor Yaffa Zilbershats and former MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danny Danon, Uzi Dayan, Michael Oren and Omer Yankelevich.

Oren said he would stay in the race.

"The Jewish people are facing a crisis of historic dimensions," he said. "This is certainly not a time to back down. I remain dedicated to the strength, unity and vitality of the Jewish people."