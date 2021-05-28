The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Aliyah Super Week' brings 500 immigrants from over 20 countries to Israel

“Given the intense conflict we have witnessed here over recent weeks, it is quite remarkable to see these hundreds of Jewish immigrants coming home to Israel from all directions."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 01:40
Arrival of new immigrants in "Aliyah Super Week." (photo credit: COURTESY OF JAFI/ICEJ)
Arrival of new immigrants in "Aliyah Super Week."
(photo credit: COURTESY OF JAFI/ICEJ)
In what the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFL) has dubbed "Aliyah Super Week," 500 new immigrants from over 20 countries are set to arrive in Israel by Friday, the agency reported.
The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) has contributed significantly to the "Aliyah Super Week," covering flights for 148 of the new arrivals. 
Aliyah Super Week with the help of JAFL and ICEJ (Photo Credit: COURTESY OF JAFI)Aliyah Super Week with the help of JAFL and ICEJ (Photo Credit: COURTESY OF JAFI)
Immigrants from South and Central America, Europe, Scandinavian countries, the UK, the US, Australia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Ethiopia, and other countries worldwide will be touching down in the "Holy Land," despite the recent flare up in the Israel-Gaza conflict. 
“Given the intense conflict we have witnessed here over recent weeks, it is quite remarkable to see these hundreds of Jewish immigrants coming home to Israel from all directions," ICEJ President Dr Jürgen Bühler said.
“This is truly inspiring to see these Jewish families cast their lots with Israel just days after the country was under such intense rocket barrages, and it bodes well for the future of the Jewish state," he added. 
ICEJ will additionally subsidize flights for 99 immigrants from India's Bnei Menashe in emergency airlifts approved by Israel's cabinet, in light of the recent escalation in coronavirus cases in India.
The Bnei Menashe ethnic group is said to number at around 10,000 total, and is believed by many to be descended from one of the Ten Lost Tribes, specifically that of Menashe. To date, more than 4,000 members of the community have made aliyah to Israel - around 6,500 still live in India. 
Some 548 individuals of the Bnei Menashe community are expected to land in the emergency flights, with the first 274 arriving on Monday. 
The airlifts were organized by JAFI and Shavei Israel, headed by Michael Freund.
Overall, ICEJ has sponsored 1,132 flights this year, with many of them part of "Operation Rock of Israel," an initiative started last December to bring 2,000 Ethiopian Jews to Israel.


Tags aliyah bnei menashe Operation Guardian of the Walls ICEJ
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by