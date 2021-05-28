Aliyah Super Week with the help of JAFL and ICEJ (Photo Credit: COURTESY OF JAFI) The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) has contributed significantly to the "Aliyah Super Week," covering flights for 148 of the new arrivals.

Immigrants from South and Central America, Europe, Scandinavian countries, the UK, the US, Australia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Ethiopia, and other countries worldwide will be touching down in the "Holy Land," despite the recent flare up in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Given the intense conflict we have witnessed here over recent weeks, it is quite remarkable to see these hundreds of Jewish immigrants coming home to Israel from all directions," ICEJ President Dr Jürgen Bühler said.

“This is truly inspiring to see these Jewish families cast their lots with Israel just days after the country was under such intense rocket barrages, and it bodes well for the future of the Jewish state," he added.

ICEJ will additionally subsidize flights for 99 immigrants from India's Bnei Menashe in emergency airlifts approved by Israel's cabinet, in light of the recent escalation in coronavirus cases in India.

The Bnei Menashe ethnic group is said to number at around 10,000 total, and is believed by many to be descended from one of the Ten Lost Tribes, specifically that of Menashe. To date, more than 4,000 members of the community have made aliyah to Israel - around 6,500 still live in India.

Some 548 individuals of the Bnei Menashe community are expected to land in the emergency flights, with the first 274 arriving on Monday.

The airlifts were organized by JAFI and Shavei Israel, headed by Michael Freund.

Overall, ICEJ has sponsored 1,132 flights this year, with many of them part of "Operation Rock of Israel," an initiative started last December to bring 2,000 Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

In what the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFL) has dubbed "Aliyah Super Week," 500 new immigrants from over 20 countries are set to arrive in Israel by Friday, the agency reported.