Antisemitic discourse in social media - the significant rise in 2020

2020 was not only the year of the global pandemic outbreak, but also marks a significant rise of antisemitic discourse in social media, according to a 2020-2021 report by the Fighting Online Antisemitism movement which was published on Wednesday.

The movement is the only body in the world that works to monitor and report antisemitic content online, and to eradicate hate speech in a variety of languages ​​and seven leading social networks, with the help of hundreds of volunteers from around the world.

Their report summarizes the published content from around the world of the last 12 months and focuses on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook, as the top five media platforms.

The report shows that Twitter was the platform with the most antisemitic content, with 36% of the overall content, while perhaps surprisingly, Tik Tok was last with only 2%. The Middle East proved to be the highest source of the antisemitic content with 30% while Europe was the source of 10% and the US 9%.

The report notes that the general policies for censoring and blocking on social media platforms are that videos that call for the destruction of Israel or that feature vandalization of the Israeli flag were not removed as they they are seen as as political opinion, while on the other hand, content which called for the harm of people was removed.

"The alarming findings of the report require an immediate gathering of relevant government ministries. Only in the last wave of violence have we witnessed aspects of anti-Semitism online and their impact on global public opinion. We must understand that today's fight is not only against Iran and enemies of Israel, but also antisemitism and public opinion.", Tomer Aldubi, founder and CEO of the Fighting Online Antisemitism movement said.