The controversial French comedian Dieudonné M'Bala M'Bala was convicted by the Paris Court of Appeals to pay a fine of 9,000 euros for complicity in an antisemitic insult after the publication of a video and a song entitled "C'est mon choaaa," French media reported on Thursday.

In case of non-payment, the sentence could be turned into a ten-month imprisonment.

In November 2019, the court sentenced the polemicist to a fine of 9,000 euros, while the prosecution requested ten months' imprisonment for his song "C’est mon choaaa".

Dieudonné M'Bala M'Bala had denied being the singer and author of this song, that was written - according to him - by a prison inmate during a “schoolboy song workshop,” he said.

The court ruled that the lyrics referred "unquestionably, by innuendo, to the drama of the Shoah which is mocked" and the "right to humor" invoked by Dieudonné "collides with another right, that of human dignity".

The song, posted in June 2017 on Youtube, Deezer, Spotify and Apple Music, features the following lyrics: “I'm hot in my head at the barbecue. If the merguez is kosher, I may have a cord around my neck ”.

Last summer, M'Bala M'Bala was permanently banned from major online platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram because of his use of "dehumanising terms about Jews" in the name of the social media fight against hate content.