2 websites sell Make Israel Palestine Again T-shirts

The same e-commerce website that sold T-shirts last year with “Zyklon B” printed on them is now selling merchandise reading Make Israel Palestine Again.

Redbubble, which is based in Australia, is one of two sites selling the shirt along with Etsy.

The Anti-Defamation Commission, an Australian human rights organization, said the T-shirts call for the destruction of Israel and called on the two sites to stop selling them, the Australian Jewish News reported

“These shirts, plainly and simply, call for the elimination of Israel and its replacement with a Palestinian state,” Dvir Abramovich, chair of the ADC, told the newspaper. “Any product that explicitly promotes the destruction of a country which is home to nearly 50% of the world’s Jews is antisemitism of the worst kind and is beyond the pale.

“And while people are free to produce such materials, Etsy and Redbubble should not provide a forum for anyone who is employing genocidal language targeting Jews.”

Zyklon B was one of the chemicals – crystalline hydrogen cyanide – that the Nazis used to murder millions in its death camp gas chambers. Also last year, Redbubble was pressured to remove miniskirts printed with the Arabic word for God, “Allah,” following a Twitter storm of criticism. Also last year, following a complaint from staff at the Auschwitz concentration camp memorial in Poland, the site removed miniskirts and handbags printed with images of the death camp.

Etsy also sells a Make Israel Great Again T-shirt. The description of the shirt says it “will let everyone know you love the Embassy moving to the Holy City of Jerusalem. Thank you Mr. President for restoring the capital. Israelis and Palestinians have been fighting for years but Mideast Peace is possible!”