In September 2001, thousands of NGOs gathered at the UN conference against racism in Durban, South Africa. During the proceedings, they launched the strategy for delegitimizing Israel. Twenty years later, this strategy is still be used throughout the world to spread antisemitism disguised as anti-Zionism.

On Tuesday, June 23 at 8 PM Israel time (1 PM EDT), NGO Monitor will host “20 Years of Hijacking Human Rights: The Lasting Impact of Durban,” an online event that will examine the ongoing issues since the UN Durban Conference twenty years ago, the enduring influence of the NGOs who took part, and how anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism has increased around the globe. Click here (link) to watch the online event.

NGO Monitor President Prof. Gerald M. Steinberg will interview Prof. Irwin Cotler, a former Member of the Parliament in Canada and Minister of Justice and Attorney General, who was a member of the Canadian delegation to the Durban Conference in 2001. Prof. Cotler is the founder and Chairman of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.

Following the one-on-one discussion, NGO Monitor Legal Advisor Anne Herzberg will moderate a panel with Ambassador Ron Prosor, former Israeli ambassador to the UN and head of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy, and Aviva Raz-Shecter, Israel’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, and currently first Special Envoy for the implementation of UNSCR 1325-Women, Peace, and Security (WPS), the first formal Security Council document that requires parties in a conflict to prevent violations of women’s rights, to support women’s participation in peace negotiations and post-conflict reconstruction, and to protect women and girls from wartime sexual violence.

You will be able to watch the presentation here, on jpost.com.



NGO Monitor is an independent research institute that promotes democratic values and good governance and publishes fact-based research and independent analysis about non-governmental organizations (NGOs), their funders, and other stakeholders, primarily in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Written in cooperation with NGO Monitor