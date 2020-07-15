The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
4 Jewish Baltimore teens robbed, say they were targeted for religion

The assailant told the teen that they were “dirty Jews” and stole one of their kippahs, police told the newspaper.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 15, 2020 06:13
Jewish Museum of Maryland, Lloyd St., Baltimore City, Maryland Lloyd Street Synagogue on the left and the Chizuk Amuno Synagogue on the far right (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jewish Museum of Maryland, Lloyd St., Baltimore City, Maryland Lloyd Street Synagogue on the left and the Chizuk Amuno Synagogue on the far right
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(JTA) — Four Jewish teens who were robbed while leaving a Baltimore mall said the knife-wielding attacker targeted them for their religious observance.
The teens said their shopping bags, cellphones and wallets were taken outside the Towson Town Center, the Baltimore Sun reported, citing the Baltimore County police.
Each teen told investigators separately that they felt targeted for their religious beliefs, the report said, citing police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.
The assailant told the teen that they were “dirty Jews” and stole one of their kippahs, police told the newspaper.
Surveillance cameras filmed the incident.


