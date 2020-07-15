4 Jewish Baltimore teens robbed, say they were targeted for religion

JTA) — Four Jewish teens who were robbed while leaving a Baltimore mall said the knife-wielding attacker targeted them for their religious observance.

The teens said their shopping bags, cellphones and wallets were taken outside the Towson Town Center, the Baltimore Sun reported , citing the Baltimore County police.

Each teen told investigators separately that they felt targeted for their religious beliefs, the report said, citing police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

The assailant told the teen that they were “dirty Jews” and stole one of their kippahs, police told the newspaper.

Surveillance cameras filmed the incident.