Activist Linda Sarsour leaves Twitter over backlash over offensive tweet

The Palestinian-American activist announced that she would be leaving Twitter for a few days after facing backlash for promoting a tweet about the IDF Surfside rescue mission.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 7, 2021 11:06
Activist Linda Sarsour speaks while people participate a protest called March for Racial Justice in New York City (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
Activist Linda Sarsour speaks while people participate a protest called March for Racial Justice in New York City
(photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour has left Twitter following backlash over a tweet regarding the IDF presence in the Miami Surfside recuse mission.
On July 5, Sarsour retweeted a post shared by political activist Rafael Shimunov, in which he wrote "I really don't understand the IDF's involvement in rescue attempts of people tragically crushed under buildings in Miami. Their expertise is crushing buildings with people in them, not rescuing them."
Sarsour's response, which she has since deleted, was simply two finger emojis pointing down at his tweet in agreement. 
Sarsour's tweet, which she has since deleted, sharing a conspiracy theory about IDF presence at the Miami Surfside rescue site. (Credit: Twitter Screenshot.)Sarsour's tweet, which she has since deleted, sharing a conspiracy theory about IDF presence at the Miami Surfside rescue site. (Credit: Twitter Screenshot.)

With a follower base of over 331 thousand people, this is not the first time Sarsour has shared conspiracy theories and beliefs which have conjured controversy.
In August 2015 Sarsour participated in a rally in support of terrorist Muhammad Alan, an Islamic Jihad activist who served three years in an Israeli prison for his involvement in a suicide bombing, and in 2019 she was forced to apologize after saying that "Israel that is based on supremacy, [it] is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else." 
After her tweet drew strong criticism, Sarsour deleted it but did not apologize for her comments, and instead announced that she would be taking a short break from social media.
"I’ll be back in a few days. This site is a place where those with no morals or values can take someone’s tweet & claim higher ground with no reflection or retrospection on the atrocities and injustice they support on a daily basis," she tweeted, in an apparent deflection of the offensive nature of her tweet.
Social media users were less than impressed however. 
"I believe what you meant to write was 'I'm sorry'," responded Julia Jassey, CEO of Jewish on Campus. 
"Maybe publicly making fun of the tragedy in surfside wasn't such a good idea after all," another responded.
Many also pointed out the hypocritical nature of Sarsour's tweet, and others like it, and how they appear to be more upset by the presence of the IDF search and rescue delegation at the disaster site than they were about the disaster itself.
Besides for her tweet agreeing with Shimunov's sentiment, Sarsour has only commented once on the Surfside collapse, the day after it happened, when she simply tweeted "This is devastating."
Stand With Us Executive Director Michael Dickson expressed his anger at Sarsour's apparent apathy towards the tragedy in comparison to her displeasure over the presence of Israeli forces, saying: "Shame on Linda Sarsour for this evil, heartless tweet, compounding the victims pain at a time when many Jewish people are still buried under rubble in Surfside, and while Israeli & American first responders work side by side to help them and their neighbors from all backgrounds."


Tags IDF Soldiers Linda Sarsour antisemitism rescue mission
