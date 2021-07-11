Activists gather at the National Mall to protest the rise of antisemitism

Following the recent rise of antisemitism across the US, a coalition of organizations held a rally at the National Mall by the west entrance of the US Capitol building on Sunday. The event, titled: " No Fear – A rally in solidarity with the Jewish people ," is supported by dozens of Jewish organizations, including The Jewish Federations of North America; B'nai B'rith International; the American Jewish Committee; the Anti-Defamation League; The Jewish Agency, and others.

She said that it was significant for her as a Pittsburgh resident to attend the rally, given that Rabbi Jeffrey Myers from the Tree of Life Synagogue was planned to speak on stage as well.

"I was in touch with him this morning, and I told him how proud I am of him and how much I look forward to hearing him speak," said Paris. "He's been an inspiration to so many of us, not just in Pittsburgh, but around the world. And he knows exactly the kinds of challenges we're facing. I'm sure he'll share with us today the kind of antisemitism that he faced as a child, what he faced at tree of life, and what we're seeing today. Unfortunately, [antisemitism] is an ugly disease, it's a virus that we can't get rid of, but we won't stop trying. We have to do everything we can to defeat the hate and combat the stereotypes that come towards us."

"We are coming together to stand in solidarity with the Jewish people, stand against antisemitism and for Jewish security, dignity and peace around the world," the event's ad reads.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington, said at the event that the community of Greater Washington stands strong and united. "We are bolstered by the presence of our Jewish brothers and sisters from across America. And we are strengthened by the support of our interfaith allies and friends," he said. "We value this unity, because even our nation's capital has not been immune to the rising tide of antisemitism. None of us should need to be at a rally against antisemitism in 2021, but we do need to be here because we must again respond to vile rhetoric, physical attacks and symbols of hatred against our people."

He went on to say that "the Jewish people will not be divided," and that "we will fight antisemitism from the right and we will fight antisemitism from the left; we will hold both of our political parties and all of our elected representatives accountable for protecting Jewish Americans from hatred and oppression."

"Given the events of the past 18 months, globally, it's important that we send a very clear message in reaction to that," said Joshua Wolf from Silver Spring, Maryland. "The message is that [the Jewish community] may be divided on some issues, but we are United on one issue, and that's antisemitism."

Sam Koralnik from Washington said he decided to attend the rally to speak up against antisemitism. "I definitely think we need such an event because there's a lot of antisemitism rising in the world. The ADL did a really nice report about the state of antisemitism, especially in the United States around the world. And it's important that we come together, to show solidarity that we're standing together against the oldest known hate in the world. I feel good about being here. I'm glad that everyone's out here."