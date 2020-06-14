The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

American actor James Woods urges Congress to pass anti-BDS resolution

He seeks resolution based on Austria's anti-BDS measure.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 15, 2020 00:10
James Woods. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
James Woods.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The prominent US actor James Woods took to his popular Twitter feed on Sunday to urge the American Congress to pass a resolution against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting Israel.
He tweeted to his 2.4 million followers: “This is the kind of resolution I would hope we would see in our American Congress. #Israel.”

He embedded a tweet in his message from the executive director of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris, who had praised the Austrian Parliament’s anti-BDS resolution in February.
The Jerusalem Post was the first news organization outside of Austria to report on the parliament’s unanimous vote to condemn BDS as an antisemitic movement.
Woods, a conservative, is widely considered one of the most talented actors in Hollywood.
He portrayed the Jewish character Max in the crime drama epic Once Upon Time in America in 1984. Woods was nominated for Academy Awards for his performances in Salvador (1987), and Ghosts of Mississippi (1996).
In 1978, Woods played the lead role of Karl Weiss, an artist, in the US television series Holocaust. Woods was born in 1947 and his performances have spanned television, film and theater. He is widely viewed as one the strongest supporters for Israel’s security from the US acting community.
Germany’s Bundestag passed an anti-BDS resolution in 2019, in which BDS was compared to the Nazi movement’s boycott of Jewish businesses.
The US House passed a resolution against BDS in 2019 but did not explicitly link BDS to being animated by Jew-hatred in the same language as the German and Austrian resolutions. The vote was 398-17, with five abstentions. A total of 16 Democrats, including two who back BDS, reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, opposed the resolution. One Republican, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, rejected the anti-BDS resolution.
In March 2019, US senators Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) introduced a bipartisan resolution that opposes efforts “to delegitimize Israel or circumvent direct negotiations, specifically the Global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel."
“This bipartisan legislation sends a clear message that politically-motivated boycotts of Israel are unacceptable to the United States,” Portman stated. “I’m pleased to introduce this resolution with Senator Cardin that says the United States stands against illegitimate attempts to isolate our ally Israel or impose policy solutions to issues that must be resolved through direct negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”


Tags actor bds antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hebron violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by