The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Anti-Defamation Commission condemns Facebook for selling Nazi-like items

"At a time of a dramatic rise in antisemitism and racism against ethnic minorities, to have such poisonous objects on Facebook only helps to inflame the embers of discrimination and extremism."

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 14, 2020 12:13
CONTENT THAT promotes the idea that Jews control the banks and the media do not directly attack anyone, and thus do not fall into Facebook’s ‘hate speech’ category. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
CONTENT THAT promotes the idea that Jews control the banks and the media do not directly attack anyone, and thus do not fall into Facebook’s ‘hate speech’ category.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A German Tank jacket with the Nazi swastika and SS symbols.
A German uniform and helmet emblazoned with the Nazi swastika and Nazi eagle.
All these items can be found easily, without any restrictions, on Melbourne’s Facebook marketplace in Australia. 
The Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), Australia's leading civil rights organization, has condemned a Melbourne seller for offering Nazi imitated material on Facebook Marketplace.
Dr. Dvir Abramovich, ADC’s Chaiman, declared in a statement that “Facebook is not only the preferred home of Holocaust deniers, but is also a safe have for those trafficking in the very symbols that represent pure evil, industrialized murder and unimaginable suffering.
“It's appalling to think that Facebook is allowing people to benefit financially from the peddling of this horrid material to millions of consumers.“
The ADC has also called on Facebook to ban the sale of such objects.
“Australians expect better. By putting the welcome mat to individuals and making these hate items easily accessible, Facebook is re-victimising all the innocent lives extinguished by Hitler, and is normalising this ugly trade which celebrates the murderous ideology of the Third Reich,” Abramovich continued.
“At a time of a dramatic rise in antisemitism and racism against ethnic minorities, to have such poisonous objects on Facebook only helps to inflame the embers of discrimination and extremism. We know very well that in the real world, antisemitic words and propaganda often result in antisemitic violence and deadly attacks. There has to be shift in the corporate mindset that leads to the understanding that allowing users to profit from such blood-stained items is wrong, and that companies do own the moral message of the products that appear on their sites.
“We urge Facebook to act ethically by pulling these items from its marketplace without delay, and to remain vigilant in ensuring that similar materials cannot be listed," he concluded.
The ADC is not the only organization complaining to Facebook that initiatives must be undertaken to prevent the social media to spread antisemitism.
A coalition of nearly 130 Jewish and pro-Israel organizations from around the world has appealed to Facebook to step up its efforts to combat antisemitism on its platform, recruiting Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Orit Farkash-Hacohen to help lead the charge.
“Social networks cannot be used as a wild space for antisemitism and harm to the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said Farkash-Hacohen.
Facebook has come in for sustained criticism over its policy on hate speech after cases of Holocaust denial and antisemitism were allowed to remain on the site. But the social media giant is now taking steps to more closely conform with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA's) working definition of antisemitism, which includes making dehumanizing or stereotypical allegations about Jews, such as the myth of a world Jewish conspiracy or Jews controlling the media.
On Tuesday, Facebook’s Vice President for Integrity, Guy Rosen announced that the social media has updated its policies to better combat antisemitic speech on its platform.
"We’ve made progress combating hate on our apps, but we know we have more to do to ensure everyone feels comfortable using our services," Rosen wrote.
Rosen continued: "We’re also updating our policies to more specifically account for certain kinds of implicit hate speech, such as content depicting blackface, or stereotypes about Jewish people controlling the world."
Among the organizations that joined the call to action are StopAntisemitism.org, Zachor Legal Institute, NGO Monitor, Honest Reporting,  Zionist Organization for America, Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, National Council of Young Israel, Jewish Policy Center and more.
Donna Rachel Edmunds contributed to this article.


Tags Facebook nazi social media antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
My Word: Eyes opened from Acre to Gaza By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by