Anti-hate groups call on Tufts U. to oust antisemitic dental student

Adam Elayan, a current dental student at Tufts University, has been spouting antisemitic rhetoric since 2012. Now, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), is imploring Tufts' president, Dr. Anthony Monaco, to remove him. "Tufts can and should ensure a level playing field when dealing with bigotry -- including when that bigotry targets Jews," wrote Rabbi Cooper in a letter. "The Jewish community is under assault from another virus which has no known cure or vaccine -- the virus of [antisemitic] hatred. “It manifests in brutal attacks on the streets of major cities, in desecrations of synagogues and cemeteries by Jew-haters," he continued. "The hatred, repackaged for online consumption by new generations, is promoted and marketed 24/7 across multiple social media platforms, spawning violent lone wolf domestic terrorist attacks and poisoning impressionable young minds." Canary Mission, an organization that tracks and combats antisemitism in all its forms on college campuses throughout the US, has been tracking Elayan's activity since late 2016. His remarks are collected mainly from Twitter, where his handle was once @FalasteenPrince. The account no longer exists.According to the SWC, Tufts' dental school has a "long history of hateful and violent threats against Jews."
