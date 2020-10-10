Antisemitic graffiti found in Hofstra University dorm

Hofstra University is currently investigating two instances of antisemitic graffiti found in elevators at a student dormitory, according to Newsday, which quoted school officials."These hateful acts are a profound betrayal of our values as a university and a community," said school President Stuart Rabinowitz. "We condemn discrimination, bias and prejudice in all its forms, and reaffirm our commitment to hold accountable any member of our community who fails to live up to Hofstra's core values of diversity and inclusion." According to the report, the first incident occurred in mid-September and the second within the past week - both in the same dorm.Hofstra journalism major Sarah Emily Baum discovered both instances and reported them to school officials, as well as to the Hofstra Clocktower - a student-run investigative reporting account.In response, Rabinowitz said the school intends to run a multi-platform educational campaign to speak about university codes and values, reiterating that such acts are grounds for disciplinary action."There is no place for antisemitism or any other form of discrimination at Hofstra University," Rabinowitz said. "Now more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance, bigotry and hate."New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the incidents at Hofstra as well as a separate incident where a swastika was drawn into wet concrete before it dried. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"I am appalled and disgusted to learn of these heinous acts of hate in Merrick and at Hofstra University. The Jewish community is part of the New York family, and our state has zero tolerance for antisemitism," said Cuomo. "I want to assure the homeowner whose property was damaged and the Hofstra community that we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice, which is why I am directing our Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the police in their investigations into these incidents," he added. "Now more than ever - in the midst of the worst public health crisis in a century - we need to be united and show support for one another, and remember that love always conquers hate."