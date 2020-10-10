The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic graffiti found in Hofstra University dorm

According to the report, the first incident occurred in mid-September and the second within the past week - both in the same dorm.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 14:35
Hofstra University, statue of Thomas Jefferson, in front of Student Center building (photo credit: PAUL BERENDSEN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Hofstra University, statue of Thomas Jefferson, in front of Student Center building
(photo credit: PAUL BERENDSEN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Hofstra University is currently investigating two instances of antisemitic graffiti found in elevators at a student dormitory, according to Newsday, which quoted school officials.
"These hateful acts are a profound betrayal of our values as a university and a community," said school President Stuart Rabinowitz. "We condemn discrimination, bias and prejudice in all its forms, and reaffirm our commitment to hold accountable any member of our community who fails to live up to Hofstra's core values of diversity and inclusion."
According to the report, the first incident occurred in mid-September and the second within the past week - both in the same dorm.
Hofstra journalism major Sarah Emily Baum discovered both instances and reported them to school officials, as well as to the Hofstra Clocktower - a student-run investigative reporting account.
In response, Rabinowitz said the school intends to run a multi-platform educational campaign to speak about university codes and values, reiterating that such acts are grounds for disciplinary action.
"There is no place for antisemitism or any other form of discrimination at Hofstra University," Rabinowitz said. "Now more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance, bigotry and hate."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the incidents at Hofstra as well as a separate incident where a swastika was drawn into wet concrete before it dried.
"I am appalled and disgusted to learn of these heinous acts of hate in Merrick and at Hofstra University. The Jewish community is part of the New York family, and our state has zero tolerance for antisemitism," said Cuomo.
"I want to assure the homeowner whose property was damaged and the Hofstra community that we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice, which is why I am directing our Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the police in their investigations into these incidents," he added. "Now more than ever - in the midst of the worst public health crisis in a century - we need to be united and show support for one another, and remember that love always conquers hate."


Tags university college antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by